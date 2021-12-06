Dubai Academic Health Corporation holds its third Board meeting

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Dec, 2021) The Dubai Academic Health Corporation has held its third board of Directors meeting, chaired by H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, in the presence of Vice Chairman H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, at the Executive Council in Dubai.

During the meeting, the Board reviewed and approved the vision, mission and values of the Corporation. The Corporation's vision is "Together We Advance Health for Humanity". Its mission is "We serve to impact lives and shape the future of health through the integration of care, learning, and discovery," encompassing the pillars that are the foundation of the Corporation's work.

The Board also approved the Corporation's Primary value, which is "Patient First" and five additional values: Respect, Excellence, Teamwork, Integrity and Empathy.

Sheikh Ahmed stressed the importance of establishing a clear and specific vision and mission for the Corporation to guide its work and aspirations. He also commended the team's efforts and the inclusive approach that was followed to develop the Corporation's vision, mission and values.

Sheikh Ahmed said that setting shared statements of purpose enhances integration, creates a culture of giving, drives excellence in serving patients and advances health in the emirate.

Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed reaffirmed the importance of the Corporation's values, which will serve as a compass to realise its vision and mission. Such values will form the basis of its culture and guide the behaviour of team members in putting the patient first. These values translate Dubai leadership's vision in placing the people's health as a priority, he said.

The meeting was attended by Abdulla Al Basti, Secretary-General of the Executive Council of Dubai, as well as Board members: Awad Seghayer Al Ketbi; Dr. Raja Easa Al Gurg; Abdulla Abdul Rahman Al Shaibani; Dr. Amer Sharif; Professor Alawi Alsheikh-Ali, Mohammed Hassan Al Shehhi; Waleed Saeed Al Awadhi, and Professor Ian Andrew Greer. The meeting was also attended by Dr. Abdulkareem Al Olama, CEO of Al Jalila Foundation, who briefed the Board on updates related to Hamdan Bin Rashid Cancer Charity Hospital.

The Dubai Academic Health Corporation is tasked with improving health outcomes and enhancing accessibility and sustainability of the healthcare sector in the emirate. This will help achieve a diversified and sustainable, knowledge-based economy, that contributes to the growth and performance of the health sector supported by education, research and philanthropy.