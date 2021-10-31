UrduPoint.com

Dubai Achieves 61% Reduction Of Government Procedures For Doing Business, Surpassing Its 30% Target; 95% Reduction Achieved In Licensing Requirements

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 31st October 2021 | 09:00 PM

Dubai achieves 61% reduction of government procedures for doing business, surpassing its 30% target; 95% reduction achieved in licensing requirements

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Oct, 2021) As part of implementing the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to enhance the emirate's economic attractiveness and attract quality investments, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council, affirmed that the Dubai government will work to accelerate the full completion of its business enhancement initiatives focused on creating promising new opportunities for investors by the first quarter of next year.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan affirmed that Dubai will continue to create the conditions required to reinforce its status as a preferred global investment destination, backed by the flexibility and effectiveness of its government procedures and the numerous advantages it offers investors.

The announcement follows a meeting held in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, in Nad Al Sheba, featuring officials from various government entities. During the meeting, the General Secretariat of The Executive Council reviewed the results of the implementation of His Highness' directives last June to streamline processes related to conducting business. The results exceeded the target set last June, with a notable 61% reduction of government procedures for doing business, and a 95% reduction of licensing requirements through the Invest in Dubai platform. Nearly 11,000 requirements have been eliminated to enhance ease of doing business in Dubai.

Sheikh Hamdan said: "Today, the government of Dubai has exceeded the targets it set to ensure that the emirate continues to offer an attractive and competitive investment environment for entrepreneurs and investors worldwide. We will continue to build on HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid’s vision to raise the emirate’s role as a key player in the global investment landscape. Dubai places a high priority on the empowerment and involvement of the private sector and the consolidation of its economic system as part of the objective of creating attractive opportunities for investors."

H.H. added: "We are seeing the accelerated growth of our investment environment, and in today’s post-pandemic world, we must keep pace with developments globally while remaining vigilant and adaptive in our response to the ongoing rapid changes across the business sector, to ensure Dubai continues to offer a highly stable, sustainable and attractive environment.

"

"Our relationship with investors is strong, and we remain committed to consolidating the close partnership between the public and private sectors to constantly innovate and create exceptional business opportunities that will raise Dubai’s competitive advantage."

His Highness praised the efforts of the 37 participating government entities, which contributed to significantly reducing the effort, time and cost incurred by investors, in addition to offering them high-growth investment opportunities. He also highlighted the successful integration of the efforts of various entities and expressed his confidence in the ability of Dubai government teams to provide services that further enhance Dubai’s profile as an investment hub.

The Invest in Dubai platform, launched last February by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has helped further enhance the investment environment in Dubai and reduced 95% of the licensing requirements for doing business in the emirate. The platform aims to ease procedures for the business sector with a unified digital platform that enables investors to obtain commercial licenses and start their business within minutes, saving time and effort. The platform highlights the Dubai government’s goal to continuously support investors and raise their confidence in Dubai as the region’s preferred business destination.

In the feedback sessions organised to identify the expectations and requirements of investors and business leaders, 98% of investors expressed their satisfaction with the facilities and initiatives launched by the Dubai government, which they said would have a direct positive impact on the emirate’s business environment. Investors also indicated that the improvements will help enhance procedures and reduce effort, time and costs by 84%, 90% and 75%, respectively, as well as create promising new investment opportunities. They commended the efforts of government entities to enhance and simplify their services based on the feedback of investors and raise Dubai’s competitiveness on par with the world’s major economies.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Business UAE Dubai Rashid Hub February June From Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

UAE, UK to conduct exercise to toughen border cont ..

UAE, UK to conduct exercise to toughen border controls against illicit finance

59 seconds ago
 Emirates Mars Mission launches Mars Data Analysis ..

Emirates Mars Mission launches Mars Data Analysis Competition for UAE students

1 minute ago
 Saeed Al Tayer highlights efforts to transform Dub ..

Saeed Al Tayer highlights efforts to transform Dubai into carbon-neutral economy ..

1 minute ago
 11th Publishers Conference in Sharjah calls for co ..

11th Publishers Conference in Sharjah calls for collective action and increased ..

2 minutes ago
 FTA begins implementing new procedures for applica ..

FTA begins implementing new procedures for applications requesting reconsiderati ..

17 minutes ago
 Brazil’s InvestSP joins the Global Logistics Pas ..

Brazil’s InvestSP joins the Global Logistics Passport Initiative

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.