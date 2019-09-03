Dubai Aerospace Enterprise obtains EASA Part-145 approval for Boeing 777

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Sep, 2019) Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) Ltd. announced today that its engineering division and Amman based MRO Joramco has obtained the European Aviation Safety Agency, EASA Part-145, approval for the Boeing 777.

This is the fourth EASA approval obtained by Joramco since its acquisition by the DAE, following the earlier EASA approvals for the Boeing 737 MAX, the Airbus A320neo and the Boeing 787.

Joramco currently holds 12 aircraft-type approvals from EASA, including five Airbus, five Boeing, and two Embraer approvals.

Jeff Wilkinson, Joramco‘s CEO, said, "Joramco has recently progressed further into the wide-body market. On the request of its existing loyal customer base, we have added the Boeing 777 capability to our extensive in-house portfolio. This significant addition to our approvals comes shortly after adding three other types in the past few months.

The additional types come as a result of the increasing global customer demand for the maintenance of these new aircraft types, and is in line with the DAE’s vision to further expand Joramco ‘s capabilities and service offerings which will grow our customer base and maintain our position as a world-class MRO, whilst keeping our promise, ‘Committed to Excellence’."

Firoz Tarapore, CEO of the DAE, said, "The addition of this approval further supports our ambition to continue to build a successful and meaningful service provider in the region. The Boeing 777 is a highly popular long-haul aircraft, both regionally as well as globally, and we are very pleased to be able to extend our skill set and service offerings to such operators from now on."