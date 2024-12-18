- Home
- Middle East
- Dubai Aerospace Enterprise receives cash proceeds of $201 million from settlement of certain claims
Dubai Aerospace Enterprise Receives Cash Proceeds Of $201 Million From Settlement Of Certain Claims
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 18, 2024 | 09:00 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Dec, 2024) Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) Ltd today announced that in the last three months it has received cash proceeds totalling approximately $201 million from settlements with selected insurance companies with respect to aircraft previously on lease to airline carriers in the Russian Federation.
DAE and its relevant affiliated entities have released their claims against these insurance and reinsurance companies, DAE said in a media statement today.
DAE has now received cumulative cash proceeds of $319 million, including the settlement in 2023 with certain parties in respect to seven aircraft.
DAE will continue to actively pursue its litigation in the English courts under its own insurance policies. DAE will also continue its efforts to seek to mitigate its losses in respect of its aircraft that were previously leased to Russian airlines.
Recent Stories
AD Ports Group appoints Egypt’s Hassan Allam Construction to build Noatum Port ..
Dubai Aerospace Enterprise receives cash proceeds of $201 million from settlemen ..
Remittances sent by overseas Pakistanis will surpass $35b mark this year: FinMin ..
ADB approves disbursement of 7.5mn USD to support KP health sector
SBP to launch new eCIB system (V2) from January 1
Sharjah Ruler inspects agricultural work at wheat farm in Mleiha
Sharjah Ruler signs agreement between University of Al Dhaid, University of Live ..
Sharjah Ruler chairs University of Al Dhaid’s Board of Trustees meeting
Hamdan bin Zayed receives citizens at Al Dhanna Palace
Germany criticises UniCredit's 'unfriendly' moves on Commerzbank
PHA board approves key housing policies, financial decisions
US Fed expected to cut again, despite uncertain path ahead
More Stories From Middle East
-
AD Ports Group appoints Egypt’s Hassan Allam Construction to build Noatum Ports – Safaga Termina ..3 minutes ago
-
Dubai Aerospace Enterprise receives cash proceeds of $201 million from settlement of certain claims3 minutes ago
-
Sharjah Ruler inspects agricultural work at wheat farm in Mleiha48 minutes ago
-
Sharjah Ruler signs agreement between University of Al Dhaid, University of Liverpool1 hour ago
-
Sharjah Ruler chairs University of Al Dhaid’s Board of Trustees meeting1 hour ago
-
Hamdan bin Zayed receives citizens at Al Dhanna Palace1 hour ago
-
Hatta Winter initiative showcases 30 unique entrepreneurial projects from Proudly from Dubai fold2 hours ago
-
UAE leaders congratulate King of Bahrain on 25th anniversary of accession to throne2 hours ago
-
Ajman Crown Prince receives Irish Ambassador3 hours ago
-
Sharjah Ruler receives Guinness certificate for Arabic Dictionary3 hours ago
-
Sharjah Ruler honours winners of 7th Linguistic Studies Award4 hours ago
-
UAE Embassy in Belgrade hosts ‘Sustainability, Renewable Energy, and Smart Cities’ forum4 hours ago