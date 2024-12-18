Open Menu

Dubai Aerospace Enterprise Receives Cash Proceeds Of $201 Million From Settlement Of Certain Claims

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 18, 2024 | 09:00 PM

Dubai Aerospace Enterprise receives cash proceeds of $201 million from settlement of certain claims

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Dec, 2024) Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) Ltd today announced that in the last three months it has received cash proceeds totalling approximately $201 million from settlements with selected insurance companies with respect to aircraft previously on lease to airline carriers in the Russian Federation.

DAE and its relevant affiliated entities have released their claims against these insurance and reinsurance companies, DAE said in a media statement today.

DAE has now received cumulative cash proceeds of $319 million, including the settlement in 2023 with certain parties in respect to seven aircraft.

DAE will continue to actively pursue its litigation in the English courts under its own insurance policies. DAE will also continue its efforts to seek to mitigate its losses in respect of its aircraft that were previously leased to Russian airlines.

