Dubai Aerospace Enterprise Signs US$300 Million 7-year Unsecured Term Loan

Mon 30th September 2019 | 07:00 PM

Dubai Aerospace Enterprise signs US$300 million 7-year unsecured term loan

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Sep, 2019) Dubai Aerospace Enterprise, DAE, today announced that it had signed a US$300 million seven-year unsecured term loan with a group of six banks. Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, ADCB, served as Initial Mandated Lead Arranger, Bookrunner and Underwriter.

The loan will be used to repay secured debt and support the future financing needs of the business.

Commenting on the new loan, Firoz Tarapore, CEO of DAE, said, "We are pleased to enter into this loan led and arranged by Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank. This incremental unsecured loan further underpins our ambition to structure our funding and liquidity predominantly around unsecured debt.

This transaction brings the total liquidity we have raised in the last 18 months to US$3.5 billion. This gives us considerable funding certainty to pursue our aggressive growth agenda."

For his part, Ludovic Nobili, Head of Investment Banking at ADCB, commented, "We are absolutely delighted to singly arrange this long term, unsecured financing for DAE. It has been a privilege and an honour to assist DAE in achieving its strategic financing goals which include increasing the percentage of unsecured debt in the company’s overall debt structure. The level of professionalism and depth of strategic vision at DAE are unparalleled and we look forward to a very long-term partnership."

