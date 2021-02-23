Dubai Aerospace leases 7 Airbus A321neo aircraft from IndiGo

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Feb, 2021) Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) today announced that it had signed long-term lease agreements for 7 Airbus A321neo aircraft with IndiGo, India’s largest passenger airline.

All 7 aircraft will be powered by CFM International’s Leading Edge Aviation Propulsion (LEAP) engines and are scheduled to be delivered in 2021.

Firoz Tarapore, Chief Executive Officer of DAE said, "We are delighted to add this fuel-efficient aircraft and popular aircraft type to our leased aircraft portfolio. This investment reiterates our commitment to invest in new, fuel-efficient aircraft to minimise carbon and nitrogen emissions as well as noise while at the same time increase performance, reliability and environmental sustainability."