Dubai Aerospace Orders 15 Boeing 737 MAX Airplanes Worth $1.8 Billion

Sumaira FH 10 minutes ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 02:30 PM

Dubai Aerospace orders 15 Boeing 737 MAX airplanes worth $1.8 billion

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Apr, 2021) Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) on Tuesday announced that it had entered into an agreement to acquire 15 Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft. The order is valued at approximately US$1.8 billion at list prices.

Firoz Tarapore, Chief Executive Officer of DAE, said, "We are delighted to deepen our already strong relationship with Boeing. Including this order, we own and manage 162 Boeing aircraft. An increasing number of global aviation regulators are returning the MAX to the skies. We are confident in the success of these aircraft as domestic and regional air travel is seeing strong signs of recovery."

DAE, a long-term Boeing partner, has 162 Boeing aircraft in its fleet. The 737 MAX 8 is a member of the 737 MAX family designed to offer more fuel efficiency, reliability, and flexibility in the single-aisle airplane market. DAE recently announced an agreement to deliver 18 737 MAX 8 aircraft to American Airlines.

"DAE has been instrumental in helping its customers realise the operating economics and environmental performance of the 737-8.

We are delighted that they have come back to add more 737 aircraft to its growth plan as it positions itself for the recovery in commercial passenger traffic," said Ihssane Mounir, Boeing Senior Vice President of Commercial Sales and Marketing.

"We are honoured by DAE’s trust in the 737 family and we look forward to partnering with them to serve the fleet requirements of airlines around the world," he added.

With new, more fuel-efficient engines and improved aerodynamics, the 737-8 will use 16 percent less fuel and significantly reduce emissions per seat compared to airplanes it replaces. The jet can accommodate up to 178 passengers in a two-class configuration and fly 3,550 nautical miles (6,570 km), about 600 miles more than its predecessor. This additional capability will allow airlines to offer new and more direct routes to passengers.

Every airplane will feature the new Boeing Sky Interior, highlighted by modern sculpted sidewalls and window reveals, LED lighting that enhances the sense of spaciousness and larger pivoting overhead storage bins.

