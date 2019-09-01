Dubai Air Navigation Services outlines plans and support for Expo 2020

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Sep, 2019) Mohammed Abdulla Ahli, Director-General of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, DCAA, and CEO of Dubai Air Navigation Services, dans, stressed that the aviation sector, which accounts for some 30 percent of Dubai’s GDP, will play a significant role in the success of Expo 2020 by providing superior facilities and logistics services to exhibitors and visitors.

He noted that there continues to be a high-level of coordination between DCAA, dans and the Expo 2020 management, speaking during a seminar organised by dans for its employees, in cooperation with the Volunteer Attraction Team of Expo 2020, in a bid to attract more volunteers to support the event.

The seminar was held in the presence of Ibrahim Ahli, Deputy CEO of dans, and witnessed the participation of a large number of people.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, stressed that Expo 2020 represents a sustainable legacy for the future generations of the UAE, as it provides a source of inspiration and sets a solid foundation for a future filled with opportunities for them, Al Ahli said.

Based on the directions of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, as well as Chairman of the Higher Committee of Expo 2020, he described Expo 2020 as an opportunity for the UAE to showcase its history, culture, values and future vision.

He noted that dans has taken the initiative to support one of the world’s largest events by registering with the Expo 2020 Volunteer Programme.

"It is our duty to participate in the programme to pay part of the debt to our wise government and to the people of the UAE, which has become a role model for other nations building a civilised state," he said.

"It is important for us to support our national organisations that are making sincere efforts to serve the Expo, which our country seeks to turn into one of the distinguished milestones in its history," said Najeeb Al-Ali, Executive Director of the Expo 2020 Bureau.

The seminar included preparations currently in place for the event, in addition to broadcasting pictures of the UAE pavilion.