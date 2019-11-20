UrduPoint.com
Dubai Air Show 2021 Already Receiving Bookings From Potential Participants: Ishaq Al Blooshi

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 20th November 2019 | 10:45 PM

Dubai Air Show 2021 already receiving bookings from potential participants: Ishaq Al Blooshi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Nov, 2019) Major General Pilot Ishaq Saleh Al Blooshi, Deputy Executive Director of the Military Organising Committee of the Dubai Airshow 2019, revealed that the committee has already began receiving bookings from exhibitors wishing to participate in the 17th Dubai Air Show 2021.

Al Blooshi told the Emirates news Agency, WAM, on the sidelines of the Dubai Airshow 2019, that the total number of applications made by companies is estimated to account for 60 percent of the total area of the current exhibition, which reflects the UAE's leading international role in shaping the future of the military and civil aviation sectors.

He added that the total military deals made at the end of the fourth day of the airshow amounted to over AED17.

81 billion, which exceeds the value of contracts signed during its previous edition while pointing out that the deals made in the current session are comprehensive and vary between local, regional and international companies.

Al Blooshi then stated that the current edition of the airshow is exceptional in terms of commercial and military deals through the signing of several billion contracts, of which the UAE has a large share, stressing that the exhibition is a leading Emirati platform for launching new developments in the aviation sector and showcasing the latest global technologies from the aviation industry.

The Dubai Airshow has recorded a total deals of over US$639.3 billion in ten editions over 18 years, highlighting the UAE's leadership in shaping the global aviation industry.

