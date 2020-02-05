UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dubai Airport Busiest For International Traffic For 6th Year Running

Sumaira FH 45 seconds ago Wed 05th February 2020 | 11:15 PM

Dubai Airport busiest for international traffic for 6th year running

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Feb, 2020) Dubai International, DXB, has retained its position as the world’s number one hub for international passengers for the sixth consecutive year with annual traffic for 2019 reaching 86.4 million – 6 million more than the nearest rival London Heathrow.

The year 2019 was also exceptional for DXB in terms of customer service with shorter wait times, record-breaking baggage performance and new retail and food and beverage offerings.

DXB welcomed a total of 86,396,757 for the full year of 2019 (-3.1 percent) as numbers were affected by a series of challenges throughout the year, including the 45-day closure of the airport’s southern runway to enable its refurbishment, global market conditions, as well as the worldwide grounding of Boeing 737 Max aircraft.

During the fourth quarter of 2019, DXB welcomed 21.9 million customers (1.3 percent), taking the average monthly passenger numbers at the hub to 7.2 million for the year. The airport also breached the 8-million customer mark twice during the year (July and August).

Expressing satisfaction with DXB’s performance in 2019, Paul Griffiths, CEO of Dubai Airports said, "While customer numbers in 2019 were lower than the preceding year, the impact of the 45-day closure of the runway, the bankruptcy of Jet Airways, as well as the grounding of the Boeing’s 737 Max accounted for an estimated 3.

2 million passengers over the course of the year, and indicate underlying growth at DXB."

India retained its position as the top destination country for DXB by passenger numbers, with traffic for 2019 reaching 11.9 million, followed by Saudi Arabia with 6.3 million customers, and the United Kingdom finishing a close third with 6.2 million customers. Other destination countries of note include China (3.6 million customers) and the U.S. (3.2 million). The top three cities were London (3.6 million customers), Mumbai (2.3 million customers) and Riyadh with 2.2 million customers.

DXB handled 97,379 movements during the fourth quarter (-4.5 percent) bringing the annual flight movements to 373,261 (-8.6 percent), while the average number of customers per flight increased to 239, up 5.8% annually.

Wait times were reduced by 15 percent in 2019, thanks to DXB’s advanced operations centre which uses real time information from more than 50 systems across the facility to enhance efficiency and service, as well as the new smart gates that help speed customers through passport control.

73.1 million bags passed through the airport’s 175 km long baggage system during 2019 with a record delivery success rate of 99.96 percent.

DXB handled 659,167 tonnes of cargo in the fourth quarter (-7 percent) with the annual airfreight volume reaching 2,514,918 tonnes (-4.8 percent) during 2019.

Related Topics

Mumbai World China Dubai Riyadh Traffic London United Kingdom Saudi Arabia Hub July August 2019 Market From Top Million Airport

Recent Stories

Dubai Airport busiest for international traffic fo ..

46 seconds ago

US Sanctions on Cuba Constitute Deliberate Violati ..

12 minutes ago

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Expects Domestic Mac ..

12 minutes ago

Pakistan incomplete without inclusion of Jummu, K ..

12 minutes ago

US to Impose 'Impactful' Measures Against Venezuel ..

20 minutes ago

Spain is Ready to Strengthen Relations With Russia ..

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.