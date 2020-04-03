Dubai Airports accommodates stranded airline passengers in airport hotels

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Apr, 2020) Dubai Airports has been working with airlines, embassies and government authorities to provide the necessary solutions for passengers who have been stranded at Dubai International, DXB, following the decision to suspend the majority of passenger flights at 11:59 pm local time on Tuesday, 24th March, as part of a comprehensive array of measures designed to combat the COVID-19 global pandemic.

With solutions having been found for a large number of stranded passengers, only 91 passengers remain. Passengers awaiting either further repatriation flights - or for health and immigration formalities to be completed - are being provided with rooms and meals in the hotels inside DXB where heightened precautionary measures have been implemented. Solutions are likely to be put in place for the remaining passengers over the next few days.

Over 600 passengers were affected by the suspension, either because their onward journeys were curtailed beyond DXB, or they were seeking to enter the UAE after restrictions had been placed on entry. Significant efforts have been made to either repatriate travellers stranded at the airport, or subject them to the necessary health checks to enable entry into the UAE, whereupon strict quarantine measures have been applied.

During their stay at DXB, travellers have been given food and drink, welfare and support to ensure that they are properly looked after.

"These are unprecedented circumstances and our Primary focus is to ensure that those passengers who are stranded at DXB receive the necessary levels of care and attention" said Paul Griffiths, CEO of Dubai Airports. "We have worked closely with the airlines and the authorities to either clear passengers through health checks and immigration formalities to enter the appropriate quarantine arrangements or helped to organise flights to repatriate passengers to their home or onward destinations."

Every day, repatriation flights are taking off from both Dubai International, DXB, and Dubai World Central, DWC, taking passengers to their point of origin or intended destinations. Airport service staff are on hand at all times of the day and night to provide assistance to passengers as and when required.