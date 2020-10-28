Dubai Airports CEO suggests three steps to expedite return of travel, tourism recovery

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Oct, 2020) Paul Griffiths, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Airports, has suggested three basic steps that should be taken to expedite the return of the gradual recovery to the global travel and tourism industry.

He said that these steps need a comprehensive view of the current situation of the travel and tourism sector around the world, and to take measures to protect this vital sector, and at the same time control and ensure the non-spread of COVID-19, noting that technology is available and can help implement the these steps.

Griffiths added that these measures include approving an accurate, fast and easy-to-manage joint test procedure that provides results for the detection of coronavirus in a timely manner. The second step is to develop a joint international protocol for testing, isolation and protection to reduce the risk of infection before departure, during the flight and after arrival.

Meanwhile, the third step is to sign bilateral agreements between countries that agree to adopt these measures, to create sterile travel corridors and reassure travelers that their trips are safe.

Dubai Airports has put in place multiple procedures to ensure a safe environment for travelers and employees. These measures include placing protective glasses at check-in counters and passports, applying remote thermal checks, marking physical distancing, increasing sterilisation levels in most airport service facilities, providing hand sanitizers to travelers as well as the COVID-19 test, as directed by the relevant authorities, and other steps that are well received by travelers.