UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dubai Airports CEO Suggests Three Steps To Expedite Return Of Travel, Tourism Recovery

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 06:00 PM

Dubai Airports CEO suggests three steps to expedite return of travel, tourism recovery

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Oct, 2020) Paul Griffiths, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Airports, has suggested three basic steps that should be taken to expedite the return of the gradual recovery to the global travel and tourism industry.

He said that these steps need a comprehensive view of the current situation of the travel and tourism sector around the world, and to take measures to protect this vital sector, and at the same time control and ensure the non-spread of COVID-19, noting that technology is available and can help implement the these steps.

Griffiths added that these measures include approving an accurate, fast and easy-to-manage joint test procedure that provides results for the detection of coronavirus in a timely manner. The second step is to develop a joint international protocol for testing, isolation and protection to reduce the risk of infection before departure, during the flight and after arrival.

Meanwhile, the third step is to sign bilateral agreements between countries that agree to adopt these measures, to create sterile travel corridors and reassure travelers that their trips are safe.

Dubai Airports has put in place multiple procedures to ensure a safe environment for travelers and employees. These measures include placing protective glasses at check-in counters and passports, applying remote thermal checks, marking physical distancing, increasing sterilisation levels in most airport service facilities, providing hand sanitizers to travelers as well as the COVID-19 test, as directed by the relevant authorities, and other steps that are well received by travelers.

Related Topics

World Technology Dubai Same National University Industry Airport Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Bilawal says they will not let rigging in GB’s e ..

14 minutes ago

Infinix Pakistan Launches First Experience Store i ..

16 minutes ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak congratulates Arab, Islamic wor ..

21 minutes ago

Liquor license case: former DG Excise Gondal relea ..

26 minutes ago

NUST holds online research seminar on “The Secur ..

48 minutes ago

Al-Othaimeen Receives Italy's Special Envoy to OIC

48 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.