Dubai Airports, Federal Youth Authority launch first-ever DA Youth Council

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Aug, 2021) Dubai Airports has, for the first time, collaborated with the UAE’s Federal Youth Authority (FYA) to create the Dubai Airports (DA) Youth Council.

Aligned with other top UAE government entities, the DA Youth Council was developed with the vision of the UAE’s leaders in mind and is the latest example of the airport’s commitment to developing the next generation of leaders.

The 13 selected members of the DA Youth Council were informed of their successful applications on International Youth Day. They were then invited to attend a "welcome meeting", where members of the Dubai Airports’ senior leadership team shared encouraging messages of support.

Jamal Al Hai, Deputy CEO of Dubai Airports, commented, "At Dubai Airports, we are proud of how the UAE is taking steps to empower the country’s youth. Our partnership with the Federal Youth Authority will allow us to play a part in this, and by establishing our own Youth Council, we can develop programmes that build on their strengths, bridging the gap between the youth and the senior management here at Dubai Airports.

"

Commenting on the importance of the council, Majed Al Joker, EVP Corporate Affairs at Dubai Airports, said, "Young people are the wealth we need to build the path of success, and the UAE is keen to develop a strong bridge of communication with the nation’s youth to enable an exchange of ideas and encourage participation, with the aim of upgrading institutions and services. We are proud to be a part of this and keen to support these initiatives while supporting and developing our own young employees and the role they will play in the future of the UAE."

The council selection committee received many applications from eligible employees, and the shortlisted candidates were interviewed as part of the selection process where questions around their project proposal, experience and knowledge of the UAE’s youth agenda were answered.

The council will convene and collaboratively start developing a strategy that will identify areas of growth potential and ways to support the UAE’s vision, as well as opportunities for networking with other government youth councils and support with the Dubai Airports company objectives.