Dubai Airports Hails Italy's Decision To Open Quarantine-free Travel For UAE Visitors

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 31st May 2021 | 09:15 PM

Dubai Airports hails Italy's decision to open quarantine-free travel for UAE visitors

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st May, 2021) Dubai Airports has hailed the Italian government's decision to waive the 10-day quarantine requirement for all categories of travellers from the UAE, in favour of test-based travel protocols, with effect from 2nd June, 2021.

All passengers arriving on flights from the UAE to the Italian airports of Rome/Fiumicino, Milan/Malpensa and Venice/Marco Polo are free to circulate throughout the country without restriction, , provided they have a negative COVID-19 test result dated not more than 48 hours before departure from the UAE.

Those testing positive will have to undergo a period of isolation at a COVID-19 approved hotel local to their point of arrival, in accordance with the applicable COVID-19 protocols, and upon arrival in Italy, all passengers over the age of two years will be required to take a rapid antigen test Praising Italy's decision as a pragmatic and practical move, Paul Griffiths, CEO of Dubai Airports said, "This is an important step towards recovery from the global pandemic and will give travellers to Europe the opportunity to plan long-anticipated trips to one of the world's most popular destinations.

It demonstrates the confidence that both countries have in their approach to overcoming the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and is one of the most significant bilateral travel corridors which are vital to reboot travel. We hope that other countries will follow Italy's example in leading the global recovery"

Griffiths added, "The pandemic has caused a lot of social and economic damage and devastated millions of jobs across so many industries over the past 14 months. What the world desperately needs now is a safe return to the mobility and connectivity to aid the momentum of economic recovery, based on prudent risk management rather than risk avoidance".

The UAE-Italy corridor is the latest in a series of travel corridor agreements signed by the UAE, including with Greece, Serbia, Seychelles and Bahrain.

