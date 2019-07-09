Dubai Airports launches real-time system to monitor DXB operations

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jul, 2019) Dubai Airports has launched a high-tech system that monitors airport operations in real-time and visualises traffic flows to support consistently smooth operations at Dubai International, DXB.

The cloud-based platform, titled 'realtimeDXB', gathers data generated by more than 50 operational systems, including those of Dubai Airports and its many service partners. It uses this information to keep all operational teams involved aware of not only the current scenarios but also developing situations anywhere from airfield to kerbside to anticipate challenges more accurately, facilitate greater collaboration between service partners, and quick decision-making.

"As a system that makes key operational information visible in real-time to all service partners involved in the day to day running of the airport, realtimeDXB is a major step forward in our journey to develop common situational awareness," said Damian Ellacott, Vice President of the Airport Operations Control Centre at Dubai Airports.

According to the operator, the system is in its initial phase, and will focus on situational awareness of the airfield, particularly around aircraft flow. Key capabilities of the system during this phase include monitoring and visualising airfield activity including aircraft and vehicle movements, status of aircraft stands, flight data information, arrival, turnaround and departure processes, alert generation and performance analysis.

Dubai Airports is working on the next phase of the system which will focus on passenger and baggage flows within the terminals.

The use of real-time information and advanced smart gates is already helping enhance customer experience at DXB. In Q1 of 2019, the airport reduced customer wait-times by 30 percent as a direct result of these systems.