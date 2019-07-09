UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dubai Airports Launches Real-time System To Monitor DXB Operations

Umer Jamshaid 18 seconds ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 05:15 PM

Dubai Airports launches real-time system to monitor DXB operations

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jul, 2019) Dubai Airports has launched a high-tech system that monitors airport operations in real-time and visualises traffic flows to support consistently smooth operations at Dubai International, DXB.

The cloud-based platform, titled 'realtimeDXB', gathers data generated by more than 50 operational systems, including those of Dubai Airports and its many service partners. It uses this information to keep all operational teams involved aware of not only the current scenarios but also developing situations anywhere from airfield to kerbside to anticipate challenges more accurately, facilitate greater collaboration between service partners, and quick decision-making.

"As a system that makes key operational information visible in real-time to all service partners involved in the day to day running of the airport, realtimeDXB is a major step forward in our journey to develop common situational awareness," said Damian Ellacott, Vice President of the Airport Operations Control Centre at Dubai Airports.

According to the operator, the system is in its initial phase, and will focus on situational awareness of the airfield, particularly around aircraft flow. Key capabilities of the system during this phase include monitoring and visualising airfield activity including aircraft and vehicle movements, status of aircraft stands, flight data information, arrival, turnaround and departure processes, alert generation and performance analysis.

Dubai Airports is working on the next phase of the system which will focus on passenger and baggage flows within the terminals.

The use of real-time information and advanced smart gates is already helping enhance customer experience at DXB. In Q1 of 2019, the airport reduced customer wait-times by 30 percent as a direct result of these systems.

Related Topics

Dubai Vehicle Traffic Alert 2019 All From Airport

Recent Stories

Academia-Industry collaboration only way fordevelo ..

2 minutes ago

Maryam summoned in fake trust deed case on July 19 ..

10 minutes ago

Int'l forum on China-U.S. economic relations calls ..

10 minutes ago

Pakistan Calls Reports About Prime Minister's Part ..

7 minutes ago

FPCCI hails the upcoming visit of Prime Minister t ..

7 minutes ago

President Alvi’s visit to Gilgit Baltistan cost ..

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.