Dubai Airports prepares to welcome Hajj pilgrims to smooth experience at DXB

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jun, 2023) Dubai Airports is working with its key service partners to ensure that pilgrims travelling to Saudi Arabia for the upcoming Hajj pilgrimage have a smooth and seamless start to their journey at Dubai International (DXB). Saudia will be operating the first official Hajj flight from DXB Terminal 1 on 22nd June.

As part of the steps taken by Dubai Airports to improve operational efficiency and maintain service levels from the kerb to the boarding gates during the Hajj season, dedicated counters have been allocated at check-in, passport control and security. Special departure gates have also been arranged for accommodating Hajj flights.

Mohammed Al Marzouqi, Head of Hajj Committee at Dubai airport, urged all travellers to arrive at Dubai International (DXB) four hours before their scheduled flight departure to complete all travel procedures comfortably.

In addition, he advised Hajj travellers to ensure the validity of all their travel documents, including passport, Emirates ID, and Hajj permit prior to arriving at the airport.

"It will get quite busy in the coming weeks as the Hajj season coincides with the summer travel peak, but the teams at DXB have completed the necessary planning and preparation to meet and exceed the expectations of our guests. We are ready to give the Hajj pilgrims a special welcome this year”, he said.

The Hajj committee comprises key service partners including Dubai Police, the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA), Dubai Customs, Dubai Health Authority, dnata, Emirates, flydubai, Saudi Airlines, and flynas