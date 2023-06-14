UrduPoint.com

Dubai Airports Prepares To Welcome Hajj Pilgrims To Smooth Experience At DXB

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 14, 2023 | 01:30 PM

Dubai Airports prepares to welcome Hajj pilgrims to smooth experience at DXB

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jun, 2023) Dubai Airports is working with its key service partners to ensure that pilgrims travelling to Saudi Arabia for the upcoming Hajj pilgrimage have a smooth and seamless start to their journey at Dubai International (DXB). Saudia will be operating the first official Hajj flight from DXB Terminal 1 on 22nd June.

As part of the steps taken by Dubai Airports to improve operational efficiency and maintain service levels from the kerb to the boarding gates during the Hajj season, dedicated counters have been allocated at check-in, passport control and security. Special departure gates have also been arranged for accommodating Hajj flights.

Mohammed Al Marzouqi, Head of Hajj Committee at Dubai airport, urged all travellers to arrive at Dubai International (DXB) four hours before their scheduled flight departure to complete all travel procedures comfortably.

In addition, he advised Hajj travellers to ensure the validity of all their travel documents, including passport, Emirates ID, and Hajj permit prior to arriving at the airport.

"It will get quite busy in the coming weeks as the Hajj season coincides with the summer travel peak, but the teams at DXB have completed the necessary planning and preparation to meet and exceed the expectations of our guests. We are ready to give the Hajj pilgrims a special welcome this year”, he said.

The Hajj committee comprises key service partners including Dubai Police, the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA), Dubai Customs, Dubai Health Authority, dnata, Emirates, flydubai, Saudi Airlines, and flynas

Related Topics

Police Hajj Dubai Saudi Saudi Arabia June All From Airport

Recent Stories

AJP Tour Dubai International Jiu-Jitsu Championshi ..

AJP Tour Dubai International Jiu-Jitsu Championship2023 kicks off Friday

1 minute ago
 Affordability Meets High-end Performance: realme N ..

Affordability Meets High-end Performance: realme Narzo 50 Now Available for PKR ..

9 minutes ago
 Social media activist Adil Raja arrested in London

Social media activist Adil Raja arrested in London

1 hour ago
 PM to embark two-day official visit to Azerbaijan ..

PM to embark two-day official visit to Azerbaijan from today

2 hours ago
 Nigeria boat accident kills at least 100 people

Nigeria boat accident kills at least 100 people

2 hours ago
 Canadian sports: Andreescu, Shapovalov continue ri ..

Canadian sports: Andreescu, Shapovalov continue rising in world tennis rankings

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.