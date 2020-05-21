UrduPoint.com
Dubai Airports To Facilitate Resumption Of Emirates Flights From DXB

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 10:30 PM

Dubai Airports to facilitate resumption of Emirates flights from DXB

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st May, 2020) Dubai Airports tody announced its readiness to support Emirates Airlines resume its operations from Dubai International, DXB.

In a statement, Dubai Airports said all flights will operate from DXB’s Terminal 3 and those travelling are required to wear the appropriate personal protective equipment, PPE, and arrive to the airport four hours before their flight (but not more than four hours prior to flight time) to allow time for additional security measures.

In order to maintain public safety and social distancing requirements, the statement said, travellers without confirmed tickets, passengers without proper PPE, and passengers who arrive to the airport earlier than four hours before their scheduled departure time will not be permitted to enter the terminal buildings.

Passengers should also be conscious of curfew timings and have tickets available for presentation if and as required by Dubai Police.

Precautionary measures have been implemented throughout the airport to maintain the health and safety of our customers and staff. These measures include protective plexiglass at check-in and immigration counters, thermal and temperature screening, social distancing markers and increased levels of sanitisation in compliance with international standards set out by the relevant authorities.

For those travelling selected cafes, restaurants and retail outlets will also be open in the airport’s concourse, the statement concluded.

