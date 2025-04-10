Dubai Airports trains 45,000 employees in autism-inclusive practices

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Apr, 2025) Dubai Airports has expanded its autism-inclusive training programme, equipping 45,000 employees - across the wider airport community, including partners and stakeholders - to better assist autistic and sensory-sensitive travellers navigating Dubai International (DXB) and Dubai World Central – Al Maktoum International (DWC).

The initiative aligns with Dubai's broader ambition of becoming a Certified Autism Destination (CAD).

DXB is the world's first international airport to earn the Certified Autism Centre (CAC) designation, awarded by the International board of Credentialing and Continuing education Standards (IBCCES) and is also Autism-Certified by the Dubai Autism Centre (DAC).

The expanded training programme is part of Dubai Airports' wider strategy to ensure a supportive airport experience for guests with specific needs.

Majed Al Joker, Chief Operating Officer at Dubai Airports, said, "True inclusion starts with people. By investing and increasing specialist training by 36 percent year-on-year, we are embedding a culture of understanding and proactive support across our airports."

He added that DXB and DWC are more than airports – they are Dubai's gateway to the world, shaping the first and last impressions of the city for millions of residents and visitors. "With this comes a responsibility: to ensure that every guest, regardless of their individual needs, feels supported and included."

The comprehensive, IBCCES-accredited training has been rolled out across the two airports. Frontline teams from Dubai Airports and key partners including Dubai Police, the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs, Dubai Customs, dnata, Dubai Duty Free, Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, and Dubai Taxi Company, Emirates, flydubai, in addition to other airlines and concessionaires operating from DXB have integrated the training into their operations, to create a consistent, supportive environment throughout the travel experience.

Employees are taught sensory awareness, effective communication, and techniques to reduce anxiety to enable them to better support and connect with neurodiverse individuals.

Trained Dubai Airports' Guest Experience Ambassadors, identifiable by Sunflower pins, are positioned at key touchpoints throughout DXB and DWC to provide specialised assistance and informed support to autistic guests and their families.

Throughout Autism Acceptance Month, DXB's Smart Gates, operated by the General Directorate of Identity and Foreign Affairs (GDIFA), are illuminated in blue in solidarity with the autism community. Sunflowers, an international marque for hidden disabilities, are also displayed across DXB terminals to promote awareness.

Dubai Airport's services include the DXB Travel Planner, an online visual guide that helps guests and families prepare for their journey in advance, and the Sunflower Lanyard, a discreet identifier for hidden disabilities that provides access to priority lanes and an autism-friendly route through check-in, passport control, security checkpoints, and boarding.

Other key offerings include complimentary two-hour parking, dedicated taxis, and wheelchair services, along with the Assisted Travel Lounge in Terminal 2, a quiet, sensory-friendly space – all part of DXB's commitment to making travel accessible to everyone.