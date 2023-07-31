Dubai Airports welcomes first flight at DXB Terminal 3

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Jul, 2023) Dubai Airports has welcomed Air Canada’s first inbound flight at Dubai International (DXB) Terminal 3, making it the fourth international airline to operate out of the terminal.

Air Canada flight AC056 from Toronto, arrived at its new base, one of the largest airport terminals in the world, at 18:56 UAE time on Wednesday.

Air Canada flights previously operated from DXB Terminal 1.

The move to DXB Terminal 3 strengthens the long-standing partnership between Dubai Airports and Air Canada, Canada’s largest airline and the country’s flag carrier.

Canada is an important destination for DXB, with 14 weekly flights to Toronto and 7 weekly flights to Montréal, serving over 345,000 passengers in 2022.