Dubai Airshow 2021 set to welcome over 370 new exhibitors for biggest edition of the event in history

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Nov, 2021) The world is set to witness the launch of the much-anticipated Dubai Airshow 2021 on Sunday, 14th November, which is expected to be the biggest edition of the event since it began in 1989. The Airshow at Dubai World Central (DWC) will run until Thursday, 18th November, bringing the aviation, aerospace, space and defence industries together for what promises to be the most extraordinary experience in the history of air shows.

This year, the event will welcome more exhibitors than ever before, including over 370 new exhibitors, and representatives from almost 150 countries. There will be civil and military delegations from more than 140 countries and the event will feature 20 country pavilions, including new additions from the Czech Republic, Belgium, Brazil, Israel, and Slovakia.

The global event is expected to welcome more than 85,000 visitors this year. It will feature world-class products, solutions, technologies, and services from market leaders and disruptors, enhanced networking opportunities and state-of-art aircraft display along with major industry announcements.

Timothy Hawes, Managing Director at Tarsus middle East, organisers of Dubai Airshow 2021, said: "The Dubai Airshow 2021 will be like no other – it is the first opportunity since the pandemic for industry professionals to come together again to share significant updates, game-changing initiatives, cutting-edge technologies and sustainable solutions set to revolutionise aviation. We stand at a unique moment in time after many aerospace businesses rapidly pivoted operations and invested in new technology to drive a new sustainable era for the industry."

"The future for aerospace is optimistic and we’re pleased to be able to welcome exhibitors, delegates, representatives, and visitors from all over the world to showcase this re-energised enthusiasm, innovation and resilience during the show. We truly believe that Dubai Airshow 2021 will play a vital role in taking forward major projects and initiatives that are key for transforming the industry," Hawes added.

Aircraft Display - one of the biggest highlights of the show will be the static park and flying display, which will feature more than 175 of the world’s most advanced aircraft on ground and in the air.

The Airshow will feature aerobatic displays from the UAE Air Force’s Fursan, the Russian Knights, the Saudi Hawks, Surya Kiran from India and the Sarang Team of the Indian Air Force. Checkmate, the next generation Sukhoi fighter jet will make its first international debut for the next generation Sukhoi fighter jet. The Boeing 777X and the Leonardo AW609 will also make debuts at this year’s Airshow.

Conferences - This year, Dubai Airshow has introduced a host of free-to-attend conferences featuring more than 250 industry experts, who will be providing more than 50 hours of invaluable insights and trends across nine tracks including cargo, sustainability, technology, and space among others.

VISTA - Aerospace startups will take part in the brand new startup hub where they will have the opportunity to showcase their breakthrough solutions, take part in pitch competitions with major local and global aerospace entities such as Etihad Airways, Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC), Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Boeing Applied Innovation. Entrepreneurs will also have the chance to get involved in mentorship programmes, workshops, and high-level networking with leading investors and accelerators.

There will be new aircraft demos from Bellwether Industries presenting the Antelope, an urban vertical take-off and landing vehicle with hidden propellers as well as Manta Aircraft’s ANN2, a two-seat model for personal air mobility with wide regional range at high speed.

Tech Zone – Dubai Airshow 2021 will have a major focus on technology, providing a dedicated platform for showcasing the latest emerging technologies, including Artificial Intelligence (AI), 5G, cybersecurity and automation.

Dubai Airshow mobile application - A brand new feature for the show this year is the Dubai Airshow application, which harnesses the power of AI to facilitate business matchmaking based on profile and interest.