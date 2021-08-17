UrduPoint.com

Dubai Airshow 2021 To Reflect Dubai’s Role In Driving Aviation Industry Recovery

Faizan Hashmi 10 minutes ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 08:45 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Aug, 2021) The Dubai Airshow 2021, set to take place from 14th-18th November 2021 at Dubai World Central, serves as a key indicator of Dubai’s success in overcoming the challenges that the pandemic has posed, and moving in the right direction towards achieving a full recovery of the aviation industry.

Commenting on the progress that Dubai’s aviation sector has made following the pandemic, H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, said, "We have crossed many significant milestones this year despite the difficult period. Dubai has been a symbol of resilience and agility in responding to the challenges that the pandemic brought, and we are confident that the collaborative work done by the sector’s key players to restore consumer confidence and boost travel operations will pave the way for a thriving aviation industry. Dubai Airshow 2021 will serve as the ultimate testament to the industry’s steady recovery and growth and firmly establish Dubai as the leading global aerospace hub."

Major Gen.

Staff Pilot Ishaq Saleh Al Baloushi, Military Advisor to State Minister of Defence and Executive Director for Military Committee for Dubai Airshow, said, "For many years, we have been collaborating and working closely with different defence delegations from across the world for the Dubai Airshow. This engagement has continued virtually throughout the pandemic, and we are now planning on having in-person meetings and sessions at the Airshow itself. With the positive sentiment within the industry and the appetite for business continuity, we believe the Airshow will provide the ideal event for strategic development and the creation of new partnerships."

"Taking centre stage will be the different technologies that enhance safety and accelerate efficiency. They will play a key role in the aviation, aerospace and defence industries getting back to business following the pandemic. A great experience awaits the industry as they once again gear up to network, discuss the future of the industry and do business at the Dubai Airshow. There will be a high number of attendees from the defence industry at the Airshow and we are very much looking forward to meeting them during the event."

