Dubai Airshow 2021 welcomes general public to watch daily flying display from Skyview grandstand

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Nov, 2021) Dubai Airshow 2021 will welcome members of the general public, including families and children to witness the daily flying display between 14th and 18th of November from the purpose-built Skyview Grandstand, at Dubai World Central, Al Maktoum International Airport.

Timothy Hawes, Managing Director at Tarsus middle East said, "We are looking forward to welcoming members of the general public to watch and enjoy the spectacular flying display at the Airshow. The Skyview Grandstand guarantees a perfect view from right beside the runway and for aviation photographers - the perfect picture.

"

The flying teams include Al Fursan, the United Arab Emirates Air Force aerobatic display team; Russian Knights by the Russian Air Force; Surya Kiran, the aerobatics demonstration team of the Indian Air Force; and the Saudi Falcons, a BAE Hawk-equipped Royal Saudi Air Force aerobatic team.

Visiting the Skyview Grandstand will be an exciting opportunity to some of the world’s most impressive military fighter jets and large commercial aircraft, reserved usually for people in the aviation industry.