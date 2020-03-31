UrduPoint.com
Dubai Ambulance Launches 'Self Sanitisation Walk' To Provide Additional Protection For Paramedics

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 31st March 2020 | 12:45 AM

Dubai Ambulance launches ‘Self Sanitisation Walk’ to provide additional protection for paramedics

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Mar, 2020) DUBAI, 30th March 2020 (WAM) - Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services has launched its first ‘Self Sanitisation Walk’ to protect paramedics and their colleagues and families from the risk of various kinds of infection. The new device helps paramedics safeguard themselves from any infection that their clothes may catch during the course of working with confirmed and suspected cases of COVID-19.

Dubai Ambulance’s Executive Director Khalifa Aldrai said, "following the directives of Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to ensure the safety of the community and the protection of frontline workers in the fight against COVID-19, we developed this innovative equipment, the first to be installed in the country. By efficiently sterilising their clothes and shoes, the ‘Self Sanitisation Walk’ allows paramedics and other staff to gain an additional level of protection. The new device, developed in collaboration with SFFECO Global, enables healthworkers to perform their duties with a high level of safety.

"

Dubai Ambulance constantly works to develop new ideas that can help it raise the efficiency and effectiveness of its work. It collaborates with its partners to implement new solutions to enhance time and cost efficiencies. The ‘Self Sanitisation Walk’ is one of its innovations currently being tested and assessed for deployment on a wide scale, he added.

The ‘Self Sanitisation Walk’ has been installed at the entrance of the accommodation facility of Dubai Ambulance’s field workers, along with thermal screening equipment.

SFFECO Global‘s President and CEO Hadi Al Khatib, said it collaborated closely with Dubai Ambulance in transforming this project from concept to reality in 24 hours, as part of its commitment to serve the community and support efforts to combat the COVID-19 outbreak.

Al Khatib says the ‘Self Sanitisation Walk’ sprays workers with a mist that disinfects clothes in less than 20 seconds. By detecting movements automatically, the device starts spraying only when a person passes through it, helping to save on energy. The device also has hand sanitisers.

