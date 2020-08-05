Dubai among world’s top five shipping centres for 3rd consecutive year

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Aug, 2020) Dubai has successfully retained its leading position as the first city in the region to rank among the world’s top five destinations for the maritime industry in the International Shipping Centre Development, ISCD, Index for the third consecutive year, ranking ahead of Rotterdam, Hamburg, Athens, New York, New Jersey and Tokyo.

The emirate’s continuing status as a global hub for maritime shipping and logistics was revealed in a report that was recently issued by Baltic Exchange, and Xinhua, a London-based international news agency affiliated with the China Economic Information Service, CEIS.

The latest recognition once again underscores the competitiveness, attractiveness and inclusiveness of Dubai’s local maritime environment, which can be compared to the best in the world. The achievement can be attributed to the directives of the wise leadership to constantly enhance the legislative, regulatory frameworks and infrastructure, marine services, and logistical capabilities, which also contributes to reinforcing the global community's confidence in Dubai’s maritime sector. The index is based on objective criteria, which include the quality and efficiency of infrastructure, port productivity, the scope of maritime support services, and the competitiveness of the business and investment environment, among others.

Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Chairman of Dubai Ports, Customs and Free Zone and Chairman, Dubai Maritime City Authority, DMCA, said, "For the third year in a row, Dubai has succeeded to maintain its position among the world’s top five destinations for maritime shipping.

The latest accolade is the outcome of the unwavering support provided by the wise leadership, in addition to the joint efforts undertaken by the public and private sectors to enhance the components of the maritime sector, to match the best in the world."

He continued, "Further inspired by this newest achievement, DMCA will continue to enhance Dubai’s competitiveness on the global shipping landscape, in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, led by our comprehensive strategies to establish an attractive legislative and legal structure and further develop shipping operations, ports and marine support services and operations and maintenance of ships, taking advantage of technological developments, innovation and research."

"Outperforming other leading global maritime capitals such as Rotterdam, Tokyo and Hamburg, Dubai’s maritime industry has also become the first in the Arab world to accomplish this achievement."

"This recognition motivates us to continue our efforts to support Dubai’s position as a global business hub where East meets West, in line with the preparations for the next fifty years that chart a new stage of economic and development renaissance," he concluded.