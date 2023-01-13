UrduPoint.com

Dubai, An Attractive Destination For Ambitious Ideas And Projects: Dubai Culture Director-General

Muhammad Irfan Published January 13, 2023 | 07:30 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jan, 2023) Hala Badri, Director-General of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), accompanied by the CEOs at the Authority, visited AYA, the first of a next generation of immersive, experiential entertainment parks in the emirate that recently opened its doors at Wafi City.

Wafi City invites visitors to step foot into a huge universe of vibrant, interactive experiences across 12 different zones, each with its own unique theme and elements that rely on the latest technology, and extends over an area of 40,000 square feet.

AYA is an immersive art experience that allows travelers to leave the real world behind to create memories of the future in a vibrant and colourful cosmos. The Director General’s tour began by entering the world of Aurora, followed by The Source, Drift, Outland and The Pool zones. There were cosmic stars, pools, lush hills and waterfalls in The River zone, The Falls, Celestia, Flora, and Tides were also visited, while the experience ended at Harmonia, a three-minute-long finale where a robotic light show in a mirrored infinity zone stretches far into the distance.

Badri affirmed that AYA park represents a quantum leap in Dubai's innovation process. The emirate was chosen by parent company HyperSpace, a Future Forward Entertainment company that builds and operates physical parks for a digital world, to be the launch attraction for the first of its kind experience at AYA.

This is an example of the emirate's position as an attractive destination for ambitious ideas and projects, and is in line with its aspirations to become the city of the future.

Badri stressed that Dubai's interest in innovation and technology has contributed to transforming it into a hub for experimentation, and affirmed Dubai Culture's support to projects that contribute to achieving Dubai's cultural vision to cement its position as a global centre for culture, an incubator for creativity and a thriving hub for talent.

Badri praised the quality of the concepts and contents of the immersive art experiences included at AYA, stressing that it enhances Dubai's capabilities to attract creative talent who can benefit from the opportunities the emirate provides them with.

Through each immersive art experience, visitors to AYA can play, drift and dream through observatories packed with a million stars, gardens of blooming light and a river of colour that generates storms and pools with every footstep in an out-of-this-world experience like no other. They can also dance with avatars and unlock new characters to interact with as part of the totally immersive experience, in a sanctuary that does not exist in our own known universe. AYA was invented and built by Hyperspace, with further entertainment parks planned for the emirate, and other major world cities soon.

