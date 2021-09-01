UrduPoint.com

Dubai And Sharjah Police Discuss Best Police Practices

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 09:00 PM

Dubai and Sharjah Police discuss best police practices

Sharjah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Sep, 2021) Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, received, on Wednesday, Lieutenant-General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, and his accompanying delegation, with the aim of reviewing the best police practices and exchanging ideas and experiences between the two sides.

This came with the aim of strengthening the work system Security forces, at the Sharjah Police Science academy, in the presence of Brigadier General Dr. Mohammed Khamis Al Athmni, Director General of the Sharjah Police Science Academy, and a number of senior officers.

During the visit, Al Shamsi welcomed Al Marri, and thanked him for accepting the invitation that serves the interests of security work through the exchange of ideas and projects, praising the pioneering role played by Dubai Police and the ways of development it pursues in all areas of security work.

Lieutenant-General Al Marri extended his thanks and appreciation to his Sharjah Police counterpart, for the invitation and the warm reception, expressing his great admiration for the smart shooting range, praising this achievement that adds to the solid record of the Ministry of Interior and Sharjah Police.

