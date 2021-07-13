Dubai announces fixed prices for sacrificial project during Hajj

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jul, 2021) The Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai (IACAD) announced fixed prices for the sacrificial project (Adahi) during the Hajj season 1442H, 2021, with an online meeting with the suppliers and charitable association supervised by the department.

Mohammed Musabah Dhahi, Director of the charitable institutions department at IACAD, headed the online meeting with the charities such as Beit Al Khair Association, Dar Al Bar Association, Dubai Charity Association and Issa Saleh Al Gurg Charity Foundation, according to an IACAD statement issued on Tuesday.

For the sacrificial project (Adahi) in 2021, the price inside the is UAE is AED600, while the price outside the country is AED 350.

Dhahi pointed out that the sacrificial project (Adahi) is implemented every year through the accredited charities, in cooperation with donors to purchase the sacrificial animals and distribute them, under the supervision of the IACAD.