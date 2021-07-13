UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dubai Announces Fixed Prices For Sacrificial Project During Hajj

Muhammad Irfan 24 seconds ago Tue 13th July 2021 | 01:15 PM

Dubai announces fixed prices for sacrificial project during Hajj

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jul, 2021) The Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai (IACAD) announced fixed prices for the sacrificial project (Adahi) during the Hajj season 1442H, 2021, with an online meeting with the suppliers and charitable association supervised by the department.

Mohammed Musabah Dhahi, Director of the charitable institutions department at IACAD, headed the online meeting with the charities such as Beit Al Khair Association, Dar Al Bar Association, Dubai Charity Association and Issa Saleh Al Gurg Charity Foundation, according to an IACAD statement issued on Tuesday.

For the sacrificial project (Adahi) in 2021, the price inside the is UAE is AED600, while the price outside the country is AED 350.

Dhahi pointed out that the sacrificial project (Adahi) is implemented every year through the accredited charities, in cooperation with donors to purchase the sacrificial animals and distribute them, under the supervision of the IACAD.

Related Topics

Hajj UAE Dubai Price UAE Dirham

Recent Stories

151 kanal of land worth Rs. 18 bln retrieved in Ba ..

3 minutes ago

Global Oil Supply Increases by 1.1 Million BPD to ..

4 minutes ago

RDIF, Serum Insitute of India to Start Sputnik V P ..

4 minutes ago

Official visit of the head of the external policy ..

24 minutes ago

Completion of 19-year to 'Devdas':Shah Rukh Khan s ..

26 minutes ago

Win a CAR with TECNO Spark Promotion

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.