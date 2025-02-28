Dubai announces remote learning for private school students on Fridays throughout Ramadan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Feb, 2025) In line with the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, and as part of his commitment to strengthening family bonds during the Holy Month of Ramadan, private school students in the emirate will have the option of remote learning on Fridays throughout Ramadan.

Students with mandatory in-person examinations on Fridays are exempt from this arrangement.

Additionally, schools are encouraged to accommodate families for whom remote learning may not be suitable by allowing students to attend classes in person if needed.