Dubai announces unified signage on safe practices and etiquette to combat COVID-19 in public transport and other public spaces

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Apr, 2020) Dubai Government has announced a unified directory of safety and etiquette signage in public transport and other public spaces aimed at raising awareness about essential health and safety procedures to combat the outbreak of COVID-19.

The signage directory is aligned with the highest global practices in indicative icons. Red indicates mandatory compliance to avoid violations and penalties. Yellow cautions against certain conducts and practices.

The directory, which will be implemented on public transport, uses icons and colours to educate the public about the importance of preventive practices, such as wearing masks and observing physical distancing. It also seeks to promote good practices such as wearing gloves, using sterilisers and handwashing.

The directory identifies two types of guidelines to be displayed at all entry and exit points of metro and bus stations as well as public transit means, taxis and public facilities.

The first is obligatory and comprises four icons, namely: No Sitting (on some seats of public transit means and facilities), Two Riders Only (in taxis and limos), Leave Safe Distance (in closed areas), and Wear Mask (in all places). The second is educative and includes three icons: Use Gloves, Medical Santisers, and Wash Hands.

This week, RTA will start fixing 170,000 stickers bearing the new icons in various means and stations of public transport such as Dubai Metro, public buses, taxis, limousines and customer happiness centres.

The directory will be distributed at all key Dubai Government facilities, public transport means and stations. It will also be displayed on digital and advertising signs on roads and bridges, shopping malls, and social media platforms of various government departments.