Dubai Appreciation Award For Community Service Board Announced

Faizan Hashmi 32 seconds ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 03:45 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Oct, 2019) In his capacity as the Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has issued Decree No. 17 of 2019 on the board of Trustees of Dubai Appreciation Award for Community Service.

The Decree stipulates Dhahi Khalfan Tamim as the Chairman of the Board and Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri as Vice-Chairman.

Members of the Board also include Ahmed Mohammed bin Humaidan, Ahmed Hamdan bin Dalmouk, Dr. Mansoor bin Abid Al Sheikh, Secretary-General of the Dubai Appreciation Award for Community Service and representatives from the General Secretariat of the Executive Council of Dubai, Dubai Municipality, Dubai Health Authority, Dubai’s Community Development Authority and Dubai Knowledge and Human Development Authority.

The Decree is effective from the date of its issuance and shall be published in the Official Gazette.

