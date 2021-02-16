Dubai approves establishment of centre for juvenile delinquents

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Feb, 2021) DUBAI,16th February 2021 (WAM) - In a meeting chaired by Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and attended by Deputy Ruler of Dubai and First Deputy Chairman of The Executive Council H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Council approved the establishment of a specialised centre for juvenile delinquents in Dubai.

The decision to establish the centre was made based on a study conducted by Dubai’s Community Development Authority in collaboration with Dubai Police, Dubai Public Prosecution and other concerned entities.

The centre will provide rehabilitation and intervention programmes to reintegrate juvenile delinquents into the community and educate them about their rights and obligations as members of society. Furthermore, the centre will develop proactive solutions to tackle the root causes of juvenile delinquency and boost cooperation between concerned authorities to reduce repeat offences.

The centre will also work to enable schools and neighbourhood communities to play a bigger role in addressing the needs of teenagers and educating families about the support and guidance they need to provide to protect their children.

It will operate a child protection hotline, offer specialised intervention programmes, manage volunteering and community service activities and reintroduce judicial probation and training for juvenile delinquents according to the nature of their offences.

It will also complement the efforts of the teams and authorities responsible for the rehabilitation and wellbeing of juvenile delinquents by recommending new legislative, HR and technical measures and initiatives. The centre will establish an umbrella entity to manage all aspects related to juvenile delinquents, including case follow-up and training for people working with juveniles.

The centre will manage a unified database for juvenile delinquents in Dubai, conduct virtual investigations and hearings and establish an electronic file for every case.