Open Menu

Dubai Arabian Horse Stud Auction Generates AED 5.5 Million In Sales

Faizan Hashmi Published December 30, 2024 | 10:15 PM

Dubai Arabian Horse Stud Auction generates AED 5.5 million in sales

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Dec, 2024) Dubai Arabian Horse Stud Auction has announced that its global auction has generated sales of AED5.5 million. The most expensive horse sold at the auction fetched AED1 million.

The auction featured 35 horses of the purest bloodlines, with many horse owners and breeders from the UAE and abroad competing to acquire them.

The auction was held at its headquarters in Dubai and via remote video conferencing.

Related Topics

UAE Dubai From Million

Recent Stories

Dubai Arabian Horse Stud Auction generates AED 5.5 ..

Dubai Arabian Horse Stud Auction generates AED 5.5 million in sales

37 seconds ago
 Signs Christmas market attack suspect mentally ill ..

Signs Christmas market attack suspect mentally ill: German minister

7 minutes ago
 Police killed 45 suspects, injured 260 in 456 enco ..

Police killed 45 suspects, injured 260 in 456 encounters in 2024

7 minutes ago
 Ceremony held to bid farewell to Kohat License Bra ..

Ceremony held to bid farewell to Kohat License Branch In-charge

7 minutes ago
 Women’s participation in political process vital ..

Women’s participation in political process vital for strong democratic system: ..

5 minutes ago
 Kenya detains protesters rallying against recent a ..

Kenya detains protesters rallying against recent abductions

5 minutes ago
Bilawal felicitates newly elected office-bearers o ..

Bilawal felicitates newly elected office-bearers of LPC

5 minutes ago
 CM's aide for joint efforts to control population ..

CM's aide for joint efforts to control population growth

5 minutes ago
 Ministry of Higher Education updates admission cri ..

Ministry of Higher Education updates admission criteria for university programme ..

31 minutes ago
 Govt open to dialogue alongside legal proceedings: ..

Govt open to dialogue alongside legal proceedings: Federal Minister for Petroleu ..

5 minutes ago
 RGA announces closure of Al-Hada Road in Taif for ..

RGA announces closure of Al-Hada Road in Taif for maintenance starting Jan 2025

5 minutes ago
 No Santa rally for stocks as equities slide

No Santa rally for stocks as equities slide

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East