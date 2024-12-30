Dubai Arabian Horse Stud Auction Generates AED 5.5 Million In Sales
Faizan Hashmi Published December 30, 2024 | 10:15 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Dec, 2024) Dubai Arabian Horse Stud Auction has announced that its global auction has generated sales of AED5.5 million. The most expensive horse sold at the auction fetched AED1 million.
The auction featured 35 horses of the purest bloodlines, with many horse owners and breeders from the UAE and abroad competing to acquire them.
The auction was held at its headquarters in Dubai and via remote video conferencing.
