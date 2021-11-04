Dubai Art Expo attracts 500 artists from 170 countries

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Nov, 2021) Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, launched today the grand opening of the Dubai Art Expo, a new event organised as part of the UAE’s Golden Jubilee celebrations, which will bring together more than 500 artists and performers from more than 170 countries to present their works in Dubai.

The opening at the Meydan Hotel was attended by Albanian Minister of Culture Elva Margariti and a crowd of artists.

The festivities will include an art exhibition, talks, workshops and a series of performances from five continents. The performances will feature dancers, choirs, instrumental musicians and singers from many countries.

The The three-day event is held under the patronage of Sheikh Nahyan and curated by Aurela Cuku, Founder of Artissima Art Agency.

The event is an initiative from the UAE for the world artists to celebrate the Golden Jubilee of the UAE and will showcase exquisite art and foster mutual cooperation that builds bridges between nations. There will be a series of talks on art by renowned artists and performing arts personalities.

On November 5, Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhoods with Akaas Visual Arts will play host to the Association of Colours of Peace exhibition, a non-profit association that promotes children’s art internationally to reduce cultural, social and economic distances between rich and poor countries with messages of peace, tolerance and unity. Children from the UAE will be drawing for peace.

The President of 'Colors for Peace', Antonio Giannelli, Bernard Dika, Councillor at National Park for Peace Sant’Anna di Stazzema and Councillor for Innovation and Youth Policies of the Tuscan Region, Italy together with the President of Peace Run, Alfredo De Joannon will endorse the Peace torch to Angelo Baldini, the President at Cycling team MG K VIS. The cyclists will ride from the Meydan Hotel to Al Fahidi area for the awareness of the Colors for Peace initiative. This is followed by the show 'Symbols of Peace and love' by the well-known Syrian artist Badie Jahjah.

On November 6, there will be Art Talks with the Secretary General of the Foundation Centro Conservazione e Restauro "La Venaria Reale" Sara Abram in the presence of Dr Platon Alexiou, Dr Mariana Turchio, Dr Najat Al Saeed and Jassim Al Awadhi. This is followed by the show "Caravaggio" by the well-known Italian artist Mimmo Centonze. There will also be additional insights from Dr Nasser Palangi and Dr Carla Barbara Coppi.

Aurela Cuku, Curator of the exhibition and Founder of Artissima Art Agency, said: "We have had an overwhelming response from artists all over the world for the Dubai Art Expo and we are delighted to bring all forms of art this year, including the performing arts. Over the last decade, we have been a catalyst in bringing art from all over the world to encourage a culture of art and heritage appreciation and this time we have also brought sports into the equation."