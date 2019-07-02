Dubai Artificial Intelligence Conference and Exhibition kicks-off in October

In keeping with the need to utilise artificial intelligence and technological applications to boost the sports field as per the Leadership’s policy, the Dubai Sports Artificial Intelligence Conference and Exhibition will convene on 14th and 15th October 2019

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Jul, 2019) In keeping with the need to utilise artificial intelligence and technological applications to boost the sports field as per the Leadership’s policy, the Dubai Sports Artificial Intelligence Conference and Exhibition will convene on 14th and 15th October 2019.

The board of the Dubai Sports Council, DSC, made the announcement on Tuesday, adding that the conference would see the participation of top global companies and distinctive speakers. Approval has also been granted for the sessions and programmes of the conference, the first-of-its-kind in the UAE and the entire region.

The details and other matters related to the conference were all announced during the 5th periodical meeting of the DSC Board, chaired by Mattar Al Tayer, Deputy Chairman of the DSC, in the presence of Saeed Hareb, the Secretary-General of the DSC, and the other Board members.

Mattar Al Tayer said, "The UAE is one of the top countries which supports the implementation of sports Artificial Intelligence in all fields to enhance scientific development, boost the State’s achievements and economic durability and ensure the happiness of individuals. The sports sector needs to reflect this policy into reality and to utilise the UAE’s motivating environment and the technological development across various fields, via 5th generation techniques, to enable the country to present a vital role as an international centre for the use of Artificial Intelligence in sports.

The meeting dealt with the proposal of a wage ceiling for players of first teams, as drafted by the DSC in coordination with the Dubai clubs. The final draft of the wage ceiling proposal has been sent to clubs for their review and remarks before being approved and put into effect during the upcoming sports season. This proposal is part of the DSC’s efforts to review mechanisms and the rules of work in clubs, besides the continuous updating of organisational and financial regulations.

The DSC Board also surveyed means of supporting organisers of various sports events in the emirate of Dubai and dealt with policies to enable them to carry out their respective tasks in this vital sector, targeted at maintaining the health and happiness of athletes and sports fans.

The meeting also dealt with reports of the DSC’s Permanent Committees and achievements made during the first half of the year according to plans of work ratified by the DSC Board.