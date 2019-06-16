Dubai as global investment hub at World Forum for FDI

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jun, 2019) Dubai Investment Development Agency, Dubai FDI, has announced its participation as Event Sponsor to the upcoming World Forum for FDI 2019 set to take place fro 17th - 19th June, in 2019, in Sydney, New South Wales.

The upcoming event will discuss future trends in the next 25 years, while site selection experts set to tackle the issues impacting Foreign Direct Investments, FDI.

Dubai FDI, which won the bid to host the next forum in 2021, will be showcasing Dubai’s investment opportunities as the world’s most preferred investment destination, featuring some of its highly invested sectors such as technology, healthcare, aviation and logistics. The team will also be participating in various conference sessions and will hold high-level meetings during the event.

The World Forum for FDI is one of the world’s premier events on FDI, attracting hundreds of leading corporate executives, site consultants, experts and dealmakers since 2003.

Commenting on the participation, Fahad AlGergawi, CEO of Dubai FDI, said, "Dubai FDI continues to engage in global initiatives that offer new opportunities to present Dubai’s leading efforts in creating an ideal investment destination.

We are confident that participating at the World Forum for FDI 2019 will further boost our presence in Australia’s investment market as well as connect with leading investors worldwide. Dubai has always been a high growth market for Australia which considers the UAE as its largest trading partner in the middle East."

Based on the latest update from Dubai FDI Monitor, Australia’s total number of FDI projects from 2015 to Q1 2019 has reached to 36, with a total capital expenditure reaching AED455,470 million. Leading business functions invested in by Australian companies include business services; education and training; logistics, distribution and transportation; sales, marketing and support; and retail. These functions are across multiple clusters including ICT and electronics, financial services, professional services, consumer goods, and creative industries.

AlGergawi noted that Dubai is set to welcome global investors in 2021, where the World Forum for FDI 2021 will be hosted during the time of Expo 2020.

Dubai FDI is the investment development agency of the Department of Economic Development in Dubai.