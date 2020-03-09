Dubai Asset Management expands offering to provide community management, property services

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Mar, 2020) Dubai Asset Management, a real estate asset management company and member of Dubai Holding, on Monday announced the expansion of its footprint in Dubai by adding 11 freehold developments to its community management portfolio and boosting its scope of services to reach a wider segment of the city’s residents.

Having integrated Dubai Properties Community Management into its operations, Dubai Asset Management is now responsible for property management across all Dubai Holding residential communities, a press release issued by the company on Monday said.

The move has increased the number of units managed by the company to more than 41,000 across 21 communities that are home to over 170,000 people. The additional communities include, JBR, The Executive Towers, Mudon, Serena, Villanova and Bay Square amongst others.

The company continues to focus on sustaining long-term asset value through innovative property management strategies, digital integration, and a customer-centric approach, all aimed at providing holistic living experiences.

Arif Mubarak, CEO of Dubai Asset Management, commented, "Dubai Asset Management is driven by its purpose to enable the best possible lifestyle for anyone who wants to call Dubai home. Over the years, we have played a pivotal role in shaping Dubai’s residential communities through meeting the full spectrum of needs of our residents, and today we look forward to extending expertise to serve a wider customer base.

"Our current portfolio that includes residential rental and freehold assets will help establish the company as the preferred end-to-end residential partner in Dubai," he added.

Dubai Asset Management focuses on the development, acquisition and operation of residential, corporate and community real estate.