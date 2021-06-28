Dubai Association Conference returns as part of Expo 2020 Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jun, 2021) The Dubai Association Conference will return for its third edition on 21st February, 2022, with a series of events in the lead up to maximise its impact and create platforms for associations as they explore the future of the sector.

The flagship event of the Dubai Association Centre (DAC), the conference will once again be hosted under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council.

With the theme ‘Associations and the new world: Resilience & Reinvention’, the conference will take place at the new Dubai Exhibition Centre, within the Expo 2020 Dubai site and in the midst of the six-month global gathering. Ahead of the main conference, a series of three interactive online sessions will take place over the course of the rest of 2021, exploring the key themes of the event and providing an opportunity to ensure the agenda addresses the key concerns and topics delegates may wish to explore. The first of these sessions took place on 15 June, 2021.

Following the conference, delegates will be offered a full-day immersive visit to Expo 2020 Dubai to experience the thematic and national pavilions, attend celebrations and events, and sample cultures and cuisine from around the world.

Issam Kazim, CEO of Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing, said, "Dubai’s commitment to not only increasing the number of associations based out of the city, but also providing a platform for the evolution of the sector globally, has seen the Dubai Association Conference evolve into a must-attend event for executives and decisionmakers from around the world.

Against the backdrop of Expo 2020 Dubai, we have the opportunity to provide associations with the ideal setting for discussions, debates and decisions as they continue to reassess their priorities and strategies."

Hassan Al Hashemi, Vice President of International Relations at Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said, "The Dubai Association Conference offers associations from around the world an ideal platform to explore the competitive advantages provided by Dubai, learn about key trends and leverage the Expo 2020 Dubai platform to expand their reach in the middle East and North Africa region. We look forward to working closely with our members and partners to ensure the conference exceeds the expectations of participating associations, strengthens Dubai’s position as a preferred hub for associations and supports the development of a knowledge-based economy."

Mahir Julfar, Executive Vice President, Venue Services Management, Dubai World Trade Centre, said, "We are pleased that the third Dubai Association Conference will be hosted at the Dubai Exhibition Centre, Expo 2020 Dubai’s largest venue and one which will present new opportunities for economic growth."