UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dubai Association Conference Returns As Part Of Expo 2020 Dubai

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 28th June 2021 | 05:45 PM

Dubai Association Conference returns as part of Expo 2020 Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jun, 2021) The Dubai Association Conference will return for its third edition on 21st February, 2022, with a series of events in the lead up to maximise its impact and create platforms for associations as they explore the future of the sector.

The flagship event of the Dubai Association Centre (DAC), the conference will once again be hosted under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council.

With the theme ‘Associations and the new world: Resilience & Reinvention’, the conference will take place at the new Dubai Exhibition Centre, within the Expo 2020 Dubai site and in the midst of the six-month global gathering. Ahead of the main conference, a series of three interactive online sessions will take place over the course of the rest of 2021, exploring the key themes of the event and providing an opportunity to ensure the agenda addresses the key concerns and topics delegates may wish to explore. The first of these sessions took place on 15 June, 2021.

Following the conference, delegates will be offered a full-day immersive visit to Expo 2020 Dubai to experience the thematic and national pavilions, attend celebrations and events, and sample cultures and cuisine from around the world.

Issam Kazim, CEO of Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing, said, "Dubai’s commitment to not only increasing the number of associations based out of the city, but also providing a platform for the evolution of the sector globally, has seen the Dubai Association Conference evolve into a must-attend event for executives and decisionmakers from around the world.

Against the backdrop of Expo 2020 Dubai, we have the opportunity to provide associations with the ideal setting for discussions, debates and decisions as they continue to reassess their priorities and strategies."

Hassan Al Hashemi, Vice President of International Relations at Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said, "The Dubai Association Conference offers associations from around the world an ideal platform to explore the competitive advantages provided by Dubai, learn about key trends and leverage the Expo 2020 Dubai platform to expand their reach in the middle East and North Africa region. We look forward to working closely with our members and partners to ensure the conference exceeds the expectations of participating associations, strengthens Dubai’s position as a preferred hub for associations and supports the development of a knowledge-based economy."

Mahir Julfar, Executive Vice President, Venue Services Management, Dubai World Trade Centre, said, "We are pleased that the third Dubai Association Conference will be hosted at the Dubai Exhibition Centre, Expo 2020 Dubai’s largest venue and one which will present new opportunities for economic growth."

Related Topics

Africa World Dubai Visit Rashid Lead Middle East SITE Chamber Hub February May June 2020 Commerce Event From Industry

Recent Stories

37,491 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

33 minutes ago

DCT Abu Dhabi announces concert series to celebrat ..

33 minutes ago

UAE is Egypt’s largest trade partner in Middle E ..

1 hour ago

Expo 2020 Dubai, City Football Group partner to dr ..

1 hour ago

NYUAD completes research study for treatment of ca ..

2 hours ago

Ajman DED signs cooperation agreement with ICO

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.