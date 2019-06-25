Dubai Attorney General discusses cooperation with French, German officials

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jun, 2019) Attorney General of Dubai, Essam Eissa Al Humaidan, has held meetings with French and German officials to explore cooperation in the legal and judicial affairs sectors.

In his meetings with French Consul-General Raja Rabia, and German Deputy Consul-General, Andreas Wiegner, the Dubai Attorney General also exchanged cordial talks with his guest and exchanged views on topics of mutual interest.