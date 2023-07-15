Open Menu

Dubai Attracts 4.791 Volunteers In First Half Of 2023 To Maintain Clean And Sustainable Environment

Faizan Hashmi Published July 15, 2023 | 12:15 AM

Dubai attracts 4.791 volunteers in first half of 2023 to maintain clean and sustainable environment

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jul, 2023) DUBAI, 14th July, 2023 (WAM) – Dubai Municipality recruited 4,791 volunteers and activists during the first half of this year to ensure a healthy and sustainable environment in the emirate. Volunteers carried out cleaning workers' tasks as part of the ‘An Hour with the Cleaning Worker’ campaign, collecting various waste on beaches, markets, and commercial, industrial, residential, and desert locations.

Eng. Saeed Abdul Rahim Safar, Acting Director of Waste Operations Department at Dubai Municipality, emphasized the importance of the municipality's commitment to fostering community service projects and volunteer work in the areas of public hygiene and environmentally friendly waste management. These donations aid the Municipality's initiatives in waste management, protecting the environment, and preserving Dubai's attractiveness, as well as delivering efficient municipal services to the public around-the-clock.

In this regard, Safar, said: “The ‘An hour .. with the cleaner initiative recorded 4,791 hours of field volunteer work in the field of public sanitation during the first half of this year, carried out by volunteers affiliated with 62 governmental, corporate, and civil organizations.

These organizations represent a range of local community groups, including workers, students, and people of determination. 9.4 tons of trash was collected by volunteers from beaches, deserts, and residential areas. Additionally, recycling facilities received 70 per cent of the waste, making the emirate cleaner, more sustainable, and aesthetically attractive.”

This year-round project promotes the charitable and environmental endeavors of the community. The level of voluntary participation needed can be determined by coordinating with Dubai Municipality on behalf of organizations willing to take part in this program through their teams and staff.

For its volunteer community project, ‘An Hour with the Cleaning Worker,’ Dubai Municipality received the ‘Community Footprint Award’ at the 10th annual ‘Watani Al Emarat Humanitarian Work Award’, which was held under the theme ‘This is What Shaikh Zayed Loves’. The UAE further secured the first place in the ‘Prince Mohammad Bin Fahd International Foundation Insignia for Voluntary Work’, owing to this initiative.

Related Topics

UAE Dubai July Market From

Recent Stories

Emirates Post Group launches competition to design ..

Emirates Post Group launches competition to design stamp on UAE’s hosting a ma ..

5 minutes ago
 Fujairah Ruler condoles King of Bahrain over passi ..

Fujairah Ruler condoles King of Bahrain over passing of Rashid bin Sabah bin Hum ..

6 minutes ago
 Marriyum grieved over demise of Colonel (retd) Raj ..

Marriyum grieved over demise of Colonel (retd) Raja Waseem

36 minutes ago
 Eleven children die every week attempting to cross ..

Eleven children die every week attempting to cross Mediterranean migration route ..

36 minutes ago
 Former US Vice President Pence, Tucker Carlson Qua ..

Former US Vice President Pence, Tucker Carlson Quarrel Over Ukraine Policy in In ..

39 minutes ago
 Govt committed to hold next elections on time: Min ..

Govt committed to hold next elections on time: Minister for Planning and Develop ..

39 minutes ago
NA committee calls for establishing dedicated DDMA ..

NA committee calls for establishing dedicated DDMAs to cope with future climatic ..

39 minutes ago
 REC chairs meeting of District voters education co ..

REC chairs meeting of District voters education committee regarding voter regist ..

39 minutes ago
 No valid reason to delay elections: Musadiq

No valid reason to delay elections: Musadiq

1 hour ago
 Biden Decision to Send More Troops to Europe About ..

Biden Decision to Send More Troops to Europe About Preparing for War With Russia ..

1 hour ago
 LHC stops authorities from arresting Parvez Elahi ..

LHC stops authorities from arresting Parvez Elahi in undisclosed cases

1 hour ago
 LHC stops authorities from coercive measures again ..

LHC stops authorities from coercive measures against Imran in innominte cases

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East