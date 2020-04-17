UrduPoint.com
Dubai Authorities Collaborate To Ensure Faster Delivery Of Goods, Essential Commodities

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 01:15 AM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Apr, 2020) The Department of Economic Development, Dubai, announced that it had coordinated a strategic collaboration between Dubai Taxi Corporation, DTC, at the Roads and Transport Authority, RTA; Aramex; and Carrefour, operated by Majid Al Futtaim in the UAE, to support delivery of essential supplies to the community.

The collaboration will see DTC and Aramex working together to deliver various basic commodities to consumers across Dubai who shop electronically using the Carrefour website or via its smart mobile app, said a statement issued by the Government of Dubai Media Office on Thursday.

The initiative comes in response to the high volume of demand for food and consumables ordered through online stores.

As part of the agreement, Aramex has provided a dedicated fleet of its courier vehicles, while DTC has committed a number of taxis to assist in ensuring efficient delivery of items ordered by Carrefour shoppers online.

Aramex and DTC will take all precautionary measures to ensure the safety of all parties involved, such as regular sanitisation of vehicles and tools used in the delivery process.

Both organisations will also adhere to all regulations and guidelines set by the World Health Organisation, WHO, and local public health authorities.

This initiative supports the need to stay at home and maintain social distancing, in addition to meeting all basic needs of the community at all times, said Omar AlMeheiri, Director of Follow-up and Development in the business Registration and Licensing sector in DED.

Government initiatives supporting non-cash transactions have increased the popularity of e-commerce in the UAE in general, and the Emirate of Dubai in particular. The initiatives have seen a surge in use of e-stores and smart apps for shopping.

Marwan Al Zarouni, Director of Operations and Commercial Affairs, DTC, said that due to the high demand for electronic shopping, DTC is doing its best to create initiatives that will facilitate and accelerate the delivery of e-purchases by the public during the current period.

The agreement with Aramex is part of ‘Dubai Cares’ initiatives aimed at reducing the burden on the public.

Ahmed Marie, General Manager of Aramex in the UAE said, "We have been keen to enter into this partnership with DTC to ensure that the needs and requirements of the public are met easily and conveniently, in a safe and highly efficient manner."

Phillippe Peguilhan, Country Manager of Carrefour UAE at Majid Al Futtaim Retail, said that all Carrefour personnel continue to follow strict health and safety standards when dealing with orders from the customers.

