Dubai Autism Centre launches 19th awareness campaign

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Apr, 2025) Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, the Dubai Autism Centre launched its 19th month-long Autism Awareness Campaign on 2nd April – World Autism Awareness Day.

Hisham Abdullah Al Qassim, Chairman of Dubai Autism Centre, stated, “The message of our campaign this year aligns with the objectives of the ‘Year of the Community,’ announced by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to reinforce the foundations of an inclusive society that embraces all its diverse segments.”

Al Qassim emphasised that supporting and empowering people of determination with autism is a societal responsibility that requires comprehensive collaboration across all sectors to ensure their integration in a way that enables them to realise their full potential and contribute to the path of sustainable development.

He expressed his gratitude and appreciation to H.H. Sheikh Hamdan for his unstinting support for the campaign, adding that his patronage of the campaign reflects the leadership’s commitment to providing an inclusive and sustainable environment for people of determination, ensuring their active participation in society.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) said, “We are keen to support national efforts to integrate people of determination (POD) into society, in line with the National Policy for Empowering People of Determination launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, with the aim of creating an inclusive society that ensures empowerment and a decent life for people of determination and their families, as well as the ‘My Community... A City for Everyone’ initiative, launched by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to transform Dubai into an accessible city for people of determination.

“Our support for the annual Autism Awareness Campaign 2025, launched by the Dubai Autism Centre, is based on our keenness to contribute to building a community that integrates and consolidates social ties among all segments of society, raising community awareness of autism, integrating autistic POD and supporting their families. This comes in conjunction with the ‘Year of Community’ in the UAE, under the theme ‘Hand in Hand’, which aims to strengthen family and social ties, develop intergenerational relations and creating an inclusive environment that promotes the values of cooperation and belonging.”

For his part, Mohammed Al Emadi, Director-General of the Dubai Autism Centre, said, “Supporting and empowering people of determination with autism is a societal responsibility that requires comprehensive collaboration across all sectors to ensure equal opportunities for them and enable their active participation in society. This campaign, therefore, highlights the importance of raising community awareness about the characteristics of individuals with autism and the challenges they face, contributing to the creation of an inclusive environment that meets their needs and helps them achieve their full potential.”

In this context, Al Emadi emphasised the importance of educating society about the developmental characteristics of Autism Spectrum Disorder, which primarily affect individuals with autism in three key areas: difficulties in speech and communication, challenges in social interaction, and behavioural issues.

He noted that many individuals with autism struggle with expressing themselves and understanding language; they also face difficulties in forming social relationships and interacting with others. Additionally, they may exhibit behavioural challenges, such as repetitive behaviours or resistance to change.

This year’s campaign features a diverse range of events and activities, including the commemorative illumination of several iconic landmarks in Dubai in blue in celebration of World Autism Awareness Day. Additionally, the campaign will include weekly workshops in schools across the UAE to educate teachers and staff on early detection methods for autism, along with weekly segments on the ‘Balsam’ show on Noor Dubai tv to raise autism awareness.

The Dubai Autism Centre will also offer free early detection and comprehensive assessment sessions for children with autism and developmental disorders.

Coinciding with this year’s campaign, the Dubai Autism Centre has also announced the release of its new book titled ‘Managing Behavioral Challenges in Children with Autism,’ authored by Dr. Bassam Darwish. This comprehensive practical guide is designed for parents, caregivers, and educators, providing them with the knowledge and tools necessary to understand the underlying causes of various behaviours in children with autism and implement effective strategies to support them.

The book, comprising four chapters, presents scientific and systematic approaches to support children with autism by enhancing social interaction, teaching social skills, and creating supportive environments that contribute to improving their quality of life.

Al Emadi expressed his gratitude to the sponsors and supporters of the campaign, foremost among them the strategic partners: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) and Wasl Asset Management Group.

He also extended his appreciation to the campaign’s key partners, including Emirates Islamic Bank, the Endowments and Minors’ Trust Foundation in Dubai, Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC), Dubai Holding, Dubai Investments, Union Coop, as well as the supporting partners: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), Dubai Police, Dubai Airports, Dubai Health Authority, Community Development Authority, Dubai Municipality, Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, Dubai World Trade Centre, Mohammed Bin Rashid library, and Al Jalila Foundation.

He also praised the efforts of the campaign’s media backers, expressing his appreciation to the Government of Dubai Media Office, Zee Entertainment, Gulf news, and Dar Al Khaleej. He particularly acknowledged Balsam Healthcare Development for its media contributions through the ‘Balsam’ programme on Noor Dubai TV and Radio.

Al Emadi also expressed his gratitude to Global Village, Mercato Shopping Mall, Ski Dubai, Hypermedia Advertising, Power Media Advertising, BackLite Media, Media 247, Sahem Initiative Management, Nando’s Restaurants, Allo Beirut Restaurants, Media One Hotel, and Knight Frank, emphasising the importance of collective efforts by individuals and institutions in achieving the goals of the National Policy for Empowering People of Determination.

On World Autism Awareness Day, landmarks across the world are illuminated in blue to mark the occasion. As part of the 19th annual autism awareness campaign, a number of government and private landmarks in Dubai will light up in blue, including the Burj Khalifa, Burj Al Arab, Dubai Frame, Mohammed Bin Rashid Library, and Global Village.

Since its founding, the Dubai Autism Center has sought to enhance community awareness of autism, not only by raising awareness of its symptoms but also by introducing individuals and institutions to the appropriate approaches to engage with people with autism. Leading the charge is their annual autism awareness campaign, which has been running since 2006. The Center strategically launches the campaign each year on World Autism Awareness Day, which falls on 2nd April.

The Dubai Autism Center was established in 2001 by a Decree of the Ruler of Dubai as the first Emirati non-profit organisation in UAE that aims to provide integrated consulting, educational, and specialised therapeutic services pertaining to Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). As per Decree No. 26 of 2021, one of the Center’s main objectives is to contribute to making the emirate of Dubai a leading global hub in offering approved special education programmes and specialised rehabilitative treatment services for people diagnosed with ASD.

Autism spectrum disorder is a neurological and developmental disorder that begins early in childhood and lasts throughout a person's life. ASD can cause significant social, communication, and behavioural challenges. According to recent studies, one in 36 children is affected by ASD.