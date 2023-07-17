Open Menu

Dubai Aviation City Corporation, Dubai Insurance To Launch Employee Protection Insurance Programme

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 17, 2023 | 08:45 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jul, 2023) Dubai Aviation City Corporation - through its affiliated corporation Dubai South - has signed an agreement with Dubai Insurance to initiate a comprehensive Employee Protection Insurance programme for the employees of all Dubai South licensees registered under the Dubai Aviation City Corporation. This will come into effect starting August 2023.

The agreement, which took place at Dubai South headquarter, was signed by Khalifa Al Zaffin, Executive Chairman of Dubai Aviation City Corporation and Dubai South, and Abdellatif Abuqurah, CEO of Dubai Insurance, in the presence of senior executives from both entities.

Dubai Aviation City Corporation as the licencing and regulatory body of Dubai South Free Zone aims to create a protected environment for employees working within Dubai South. As such, this programme is designed to provide a safety net for employees in instances where Dubai South licensees may not meet their obligations, covering aspects such as unpaid salaries and end-of-service gratuities, repatriation costs of return for its employees or their mortal remains, and unreimbursed expenses.

The programme will also be mandatory on all new employment visas and work permits, whereby employers must adopt this scheme to protect their employees. In contrast, for existing visas, this scheme will be mandatory during the renewal of residence visas.

Al Zaffin said, “This partnership aligns with the UAE’s strategic vision for employee rights and corporate governance. Implementing the Employee Protection Insurance programme will significantly boost the confidence of our licensees, showcasing our unwavering dedication to fostering an exceptional working environment and reaffirming our commitment to upholding Dubai’s competitive position on the global stage.”

Dubai South is Dubai’s largest single urban master development focusing on an aviation and logistics ecosystem that houses the world’s largest airport when fully operational, complemented by a multi-modal transport infrastructure connecting air, land, and sea.

