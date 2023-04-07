Dubai Aviation City Corporation records 86% decrease in workplace injury frequency rate

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Apr, 2023) Dubai Aviation City Corporation (DACC) has announced that in 2022 it witnessed an 86 percent decrease in workplace injury frequency rate and the safety culture in Dubai South is improved year by year.

The DACC OHSE Department also announced that 2052 near misses were reported in 2022, which is positively indicating a testament to the overall enhanced OHSE culture at the entity.

The department focused on implementing a strong, effective, positive OHSE governance system, including COVID-19 compliance management to enhance the key results in OHSE performance.

Other key milestones last year included receiving the ISO 45001/14001 SMS certification, the delivery of 3,245 services, all paperless, and a successful fire safety campaign with the support of DCD, featuring 55 companies at DACC that helped promote fire safety culture throughout the community.

Dubai South is Dubai’s largest single urban master development focusing on an aviation and logistics ecosystem that houses the world’s largest airport when fully operational complemented by a multi-modal transport infrastructure connecting air, land, and sea. Dubai South aims to create a vibrant living and working community by leveraging its unique aviation, logistics, and real-estate products and services, coupled with world-class infrastructure solutions.