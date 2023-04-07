Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Dubai Aviation City Corporation Records 86% Decrease In Workplace Injury Frequency Rate

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 07, 2023 | 01:00 PM

Dubai Aviation City Corporation records 86% decrease in workplace injury frequency rate

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Apr, 2023) Dubai Aviation City Corporation (DACC) has announced that in 2022 it witnessed an 86 percent decrease in workplace injury frequency rate and the safety culture in Dubai South is improved year by year.

The DACC OHSE Department also announced that 2052 near misses were reported in 2022, which is positively indicating a testament to the overall enhanced OHSE culture at the entity.

The department focused on implementing a strong, effective, positive OHSE governance system, including COVID-19 compliance management to enhance the key results in OHSE performance.

Other key milestones last year included receiving the ISO 45001/14001 SMS certification, the delivery of 3,245 services, all paperless, and a successful fire safety campaign with the support of DCD, featuring 55 companies at DACC that helped promote fire safety culture throughout the community.

Dubai South is Dubai’s largest single urban master development focusing on an aviation and logistics ecosystem that houses the world’s largest airport when fully operational complemented by a multi-modal transport infrastructure connecting air, land, and sea. Dubai South aims to create a vibrant living and working community by leveraging its unique aviation, logistics, and real-estate products and services, coupled with world-class infrastructure solutions.

Related Topics

Fire Dubai SMS All Airport

Recent Stories

Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation hold ..

Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation holds Ramadan Iftar with hundreds ..

6 minutes ago
 InstaShop supports ‘1 Billion Meals Endowment’ ..

InstaShop supports ‘1 Billion Meals Endowment’ campaign

6 minutes ago
 Ras Al Khaimah Ruler continues to receive Ramadan ..

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler continues to receive Ramadan well-wishers

51 minutes ago
 ECNEC approves development projects worth over Rs1 ..

ECNEC approves development projects worth over Rs1312b

1 hour ago
 PM Shehbaz urges all stakeholders to respect rule ..

PM Shehbaz urges all stakeholders to respect rule of law

2 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Meets the Permanent Observer ..

OIC Secretary-General Meets the Permanent Observer of the Russian Federation to ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.