Dubai-based artist’s Guinness World Record-breaking masterpiece set to raise AED110 million for underprivileged youth

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Feb, 2021) In yet another Guinness World Record set in Dubai, a renowned British artist and philanthropist has won the title of ‘The Largest Art Canvas’ in the world.

Measuring over 17,000 square feet, the record-breaking painting titled ‘The Journey of Humanity’, is part of Dubai-based Sacha Jafri’s charitable initiative ‘Humanity Inspired’ that was launched under the patronage of Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, in partnership with Dubai Cares, part of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, and Atlantis, The Palm.

The initiative, one of the world’s largest social, artistic and philanthropic projects, aims to raise more than AED110 million to support children and youth around the world affected by the pandemic.

The newly-set record adds to the many Guinness World Record titles set in Dubai. Despite the global pandemic and its resulting challenges, creativity and talent have continued to thrive in the city. The record earned by the Dubai-based British artist reflects the emirate’s rising status as a global cultural hub and its ability to provide an ecosystem for art and artists to flourish.

Created inside the ballroom of Atlantis, The Palm, which was converted into an art studio, the giant canvas took 28 weeks to create starting from March to September 2020. Spending almost 20 hours a day on the art piece, Sacha used 1,065 paint brushes and a whopping 6,300 litres of paint in order to complete the extraordinary painting.

The monumental painting was later broken down into numbered, signed, catalogued and framed canvases. A total of 70 individually framed pieces of the art piece will be sold in four auctions in 2021. The funds raised will be donated for charitable initiatives in education, digital connectivity, healthcare and sanitation in partnership with Dubai Cares, UNICEF, UNESCO, Global Gift Foundation, as well as the UAE Ministries of Tolerance and Coexistence, and Education.

The initiative has been endorsed by more than 100 celebrities from across the globe, and the project has seen 2.5 billion online users engage with it worldwide.

Commenting on the initiative, Sacha Jafri said, "It was an honour to receive the Guinness World Records title for my project ‘The Journey of Humanity’. This is just the beginning of the ‘Humanity Inspired’ journey. ‘Humanity Inspired’ and ‘The Journey of Humanity’ represent much more than just creative work, it is my initiative for true societal change through the hearts, minds and souls of the children of the world – a springboard for a better future for all Humanity."

"If one person can spend 20 hours a day (with only four hours of sleep) for seven months continuously, creating a painting of over 17,000 square feet, imagine what 7.5 billion people could do together if we stopped discrimination, judgement and agenda. One World, One Soul, One Planet’," the artist added.

"The Largest Art Canvas is a record that we accepted as being set by Sacha," said Shaddy Gaad – Senior Marketing Manager (MENA) at Guinness World Records. "We are confident that the humanitarian cause behind the achievement is one that will inspire people. We congratulate him and those involved in this extraordinary achievement and we are happy to declare them as Officially Amazing ."

Dr. Tariq Al Gurg, Chief Executive Officer at Dubai Cares and Member of its board of Directors, said, "Dubai Cares would like to congratulate Sacha Jafri on this unparalleled accomplishment that will paint a new future for many underprivileged children and youth around the world.

‘The Journey of Humanity’ is a remarkable showcase of the power of collective effort and its tremendous impact in creating positive change. We are proud to be part of this extraordinary initiative that is set to empower its beneficiaries with the basic human opportunity to transform their lives into unique masterpieces of their own."

Honorary Chair of Global Gift Foundation, actress and philanthropist, Eva Longoria said, "Maria Bravo, Founder of Global Gift Foundation, and I, together with our ‘Global-Gifters,’ and our partners at UNICEF and Dubai Cares, feel honoured to be part of ‘We Stand Together United – Humanity Inspired,’ continuing our long-term relationship with Sacha Jafri.

Sacha has raised over $60 million for the most noteworthy causes around the world, including our own, and we are thrilled to be collaborating on this important project."

Founder of Global Gift Foundation, Maria Bravo, said: "For many years now, Sacha has lent his time and incredible talent and energy to helping us raise much needed funds in support of The Global Gift Foundation and consequently a large number of International NGOs across the world. A large plethora of our Global Gifters have also been keen to actively participate in adding to the poignancy and legacy of his works of art."

"Sacha´s achievement in setting the Guinness World Record for ‘The Largest Art Canvas’ to contribute to a philanthropic cause is just monumental and speaks volumes of his generosity and kindness. The huge effort behind this project will help us make a tangible difference to children in need around the world. Eva, our Global Gifters and I can´t wait to see this symbolic and historic piece of art in person," she added.

The official ‘Royal Unveiling’ of the painting is set to take place at Atlantis, The Palm on 25th February at the enormous 2,100 square metre Atlantis ballroom where the artwork was initially created. This will be the first time the canvas will be assembled back using each framed piece to recreate the original painting.

Tim Kelly, Executive Vice President and Managing Director, Atlantis Dubai, said, "We are thrilled that Sacha Jafri’s hugely inspirational project, Humanity Inspired, has officially set the Guinness World Records' title for ‘The Largest Art Canvas’ in the world. Atlantis, The Palm was honoured to host Sacha in its premises where he created this monumental masterpiece and we look forward to inviting him back for the great unveiling. We also stand behind him and his endeavour to raise US$30 million to help change the lives of children in need from the poorest regions of the world most affected by the repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic. This is a project close to our hearts and we wish him the very best on the next stage of his journey,"

With special viewing platforms and a maze through which the painting can be viewed, the invitation-only Royal Unveiling event will observe strict social distancing protocols. The event, which will serve as a celebration of hope, culture and inspiration, will see special performances by some of the world’s greatest talents, including singer, songwriter, actress activist and X Factor judge Leona Lewis, whose smash hit "Bleeding love" was a No.1 hit in 30 countries.

From February to May 2021, select pieces from ‘The Journey of Humanity’, along with Sacha Jafri’s celebrated ‘18yr Retrospective Collection’ will be on show at the largest gallery in the UAE, the Leila Heller Gallery located in Alserkal Avenue, Dubai.