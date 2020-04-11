UrduPoint.com
Dubai-based Charities Distribute Over 30,000 Daily Meals To Underprivileged People

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 11th April 2020 | 02:45 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Apr, 2020) In another contribution to the Community Solidarity Fund Against COVID-19, a group of accredited charitable organisations in Dubai distributed over 31,570 daily meals to underprivileged people in Naif, Satwa, Hatta, Jebel Ali and Al Warsan areas.

The humanitarian gesture reflects the growing cooperation between social stakeholders to support the community in easing challenges in the current environment The solidarity fund announced by the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department, IACAD, aims to facilitate community contributions and donations towards combating the coronavirus outbreak. The Fund seeks to forge collaboration with government entities, charity associations and members of society to help mitigate economic, social, and health challenges in the current period.

Charities that distributed food included Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment, MBRCH, Beit Al Khair Society, Dar Al Ber Society and Tarahum Charity Foundation.

MBRCH distributed 1,500 daily meals to workers in the Al Warsan area. It also provided essential supplies to 500 workers in the Jebel Ali area.

Dar Al Ber Society distributed over 9,200 daily meals in various areas in Dubai. A total of 8,229 daily meals were distributed by Beit Al Khair Society in Hatta, Jebel Ali, Naif and Satwa while Tarahum Charity Foundation distributed 12,635 meals in the Naif area.

Ahmed Darwish Al Muhairi, Executive Director of the Charitable Work Sector at IACAD, praised the support extended by charitable organisations in Dubai to the Community Solidarity Fund Against COVID-19.

"The humanitarian assistance to people affected by the current circumstances provides them relief and a sense of stability. Contributions like these reflect the UAE’s ethos of providing aid to everyone without discrimination," Al Muhairi said, adding that many segments of society have supported the initiative since its launch.

Al Muhairi also acknowledged the efforts of community members in mobilising signficant resources to help affected individuals. He said that IACAD is supervising the distribution of meals to ensure compliance with health and safety requirements.

