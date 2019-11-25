UrduPoint.com
Dubai-based Coded Minds Acquires EdgeMakers STEM Learning Lab

Faizan Hashmi 49 seconds ago Mon 25th November 2019 | 03:30 PM

Dubai-based Coded Minds acquires EdgeMakers STEM Learning Lab

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Nov, 2019) Coded Minds, a Dubai-based global education company, has announced that the company acquired an EdgeMakers STEM Learning Lab, an innovative education company in the United States and Canada.

Headquartered in San Francisco, USA and Calgary Alberta, Canada, the acquired company provides cutting edge STEM/STEAM, Innovation and Leadership Education, Professional Development and Design Thinking programmes for kids and teachers in Canada, the US and rest of The Americas.

Omar Farooqui, Founder and President of Coded Minds, said this is the first time a 100 percent acquisition has been made by a Gulf-based private education company in the US and Canada. "EdgeMakers, 50-member education team, will merge into Coded Minds and become part of its global educational offerings," he said.

Farooqui announced that following this acquisition, the global best practice and STEM 2.0 curriculum will now be available in all regions where Coded Minds is operating currently.

Dr. Gina Cherkowski, Founder of EdgeMakers STEM Learning Lab, believes that the merger is an opportunity for the company to contribute in improving the quality of education in different parts of the world.

Farooqui further stated that Coded Minds is on a mission to close the education-skills gap and prepare students of all ages for the post-Fourth Industrial Revolution world in the 21st Century. "We have reverse-engineered education with a practical, hands-on problem solving and project-based curriculum. We empower children and adults to be creative, innovative thinkers and entrepreneurs in their quest for knowledge" said Farooqui.

