Dubai-based Company Launches Disruptive AC Safety Helmet At Expo 2020

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 10th November 2021 | 09:30 PM

Dubai-based company launches disruptive AC Safety Helmet at Expo 2020

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Nov, 2021) Dubai-based Nia Limited, in partnership with India’s tech and safety start-up Jarsh Safety, today announced the launch of a disruptive AC Safety Helmet for the outdoor workforce and field executives, during an event held at the India Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai.

Manufactured by Jarsh Safety, the helmet works on patented solid-state cooling technology to provide cooling up to 24ºC.

"In line with the UAE Government’s endeavours to advance workforce welfare standards, Nia Limited is proud to introduce to the UAE and the wider region this game-changing safety and comfort gear from Jarsh Safety, India’s award-winning start-up," said Kamran Birjees Khan, Chief Executive Officer of NIA Limited.

Powered by a rechargeable battery that requires zero maintenance, the helmet offers UAE and regional organisations a cost-efficient way of ensuring that their workforces remain safe, comfortable and healthy irrespective of the ambient conditions.

"The premium model for senior executives has a battery life of two hours while the heavy-duty model for the skilled workforce has a 10-hour battery backup," said Kausthub Kaundinya, CEO of Jarsh Safety. "Four vents across the helmet provide a uniform cooling experience, keeping the user sweat-free, comfortable and productive on the job," he said.

