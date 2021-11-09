UrduPoint.com

Dubai-based University Of Wollongong, Australia Pavilion Partner To Showcase Educational Expertise

Dubai-based University of Wollongong, Australia Pavilion partner to showcase educational expertise

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Nov, 2021) University of Wollongong in Dubai (UOWD) is set to participate on the global stage at Expo 2020 Dubai across key educational programmes and through a fruitful partnership with the Australia Pavilion.

From November to December this year, Expo 2020 Dubai will conduct focused sessions and talks on varied subjects led by experts from the education sector on themes such as educational barriers, innovation and the future of work.

In alignment with Expo 2020 Dubai’s theme – "Connecting Minds, Creating the Futures", UOWD’s academics will be part of key talks throughout the six-month event, helping to promote activities at the Australia Pavilion and see 150 university students participating in various internship opportunities across the global event.

Professor Mohamed Salem, President of UOWD, said, "With the outstanding support from the Australian Pavilion, we are delighted to have our academics and thought leaders showcase the university’s commitment to education and contribute to the UAE’s future generations.

World expos in the past have brought together key thinkers and leaders from across countries and industries, in the spirit of community, collaboration and creativity – helping to solve some of the world’s most pressing problems."

Prof. Pascal Perez, Director of the Smart infrastructure facilities at UOW, Dr. May ElBarachi, UOWD’s Associate Dean, Research and an Associate Professor at the Faculty of Engineering & Information Sciences, will take part in a panel discussion on the future of decarbonisation of transportation in smart cities.

As part of Tolerance and Inclusion Week which runs from 14th - 20th November 2021, Dr. Feras Hamza, UOWD’s Head of school of Humanities, Social Sciences and Health, will host a public lecture on how fostering a greater common understanding enables more tolerant and inclusive societies through relationships with the media and storytelling.

UOWD will also be heavily involved with activities taking place at the Australia Pavilion.

