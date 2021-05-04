UrduPoint.com
Dubai Becomes Worldâ€™s First Municipality To Obtain ISO Certificate For Safe Work Procedures During Pandemic

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 04th May 2021 | 07:30 PM

Dubai becomes worldâ€™s first municipality to obtain ISO certificate for safe work procedures during pandemic

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th May, 2021) Dubai Municipality has further demonstrated its ability to achieve the highest global benchmarks by obtaining the international certification ISO / PAS 45005: 2020 for occupational health and safety management and the application of safe work procedures during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the final report prepared by the British Standards Institute (BSI), Dubai is the first municipality in the world to obtain this international certification, which was launched in December 2020.

The Municipalityâ€™s achievement reflects its exceptional efforts to adopt the best international standards and global specifications that form part of its commitment to ensure the health and safety of all employees, partners and customers during the pandemic.

Dawoud Al Hajri, Director General of Dubai Municipality, said: "In line with the government's vision to make Dubai the worldâ€™s best city to live and work in, we have adopted and applied the highest global preventive standards and procedures to secure the health and safety of our employees at work sites.

"

"We continue to maintain high levels of preparedness at the Municipality to ensure the continuity of operations, deliver our responsibilities and provide vital services both for strategic partners and customers across all sections of society," said Al Hajri.

"Dubai Municipality is keen to continuously develop and enhance its programmes and services in accordance with international best practices, as part of ensuring public safety in Dubai," he added. Al Hajri reiterated the keenness of the Municipalityâ€™s various organisational units to further raise its standards locally and internationally by obtaining international certifications for all aspects of the organisationâ€™s operations.

BSI is a global organisation that equips businesses with the necessary solutions to turn standards of best practice into habits of excellence. Formed in 1901, BSI was the worldâ€™s first National Standards Body and a founding member of the International Organization for Standardization (ISO).

