Dubai blockchain leader launches secure digital asset trading platforms

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Sep, 2021) ZENIQ Technologies Ltd, the Dubai-based provider of blockchain-based decentralised applications, has launched a tokenisation project to revolutionise the trading of digital assets.

The project will establish non-fungible token (NFT) trading platforms for real estate, gold and precious metals, gemstones and digital art.

The launch took place at ‘The Future of Digital Assets’ conference in the Armani Hotel at the Burj Khalifa, Dubai. The new platforms are designed to offer unique, secure and trustworthy access to digital assets in the financial markets.

"Dubai’s Creative Economy Strategy centres on fast-growing cultural and creative industries that have the potential to generate significant revenues and create many new jobs," said Sheikh Saeed bin Hasher Al Maktoum, Chairman of ZENIQ Technologies. "World-leading technology, coupled with decentralised financial applications, will support new and positive business models, such as ZENIQ’s tokenisation project. Companies such as ZENIQ are fulfilling Dubai’s vision for the future."

Erwin Dokter, Founder and CEO of ZENIQ Technologies, said the goal was to break down barriers in the digital financial world and to make investing in digital assets as easy as booking a hotel. "This project will create highly secure trading platforms for real estate, gold and precious metals, gemstones and digital art," he said.

"We are convinced that the ZENIQ Art NFT, used in conjunction with our secure blockchain platform, will stimulate uptake from artists, buyers and dealers alike and grow the market for digital artworks both in Dubai and internationally," Dokter added. "We are perfectly positioned to give all players in the digital art world a safe, easy-to-use channel for selling and securing artwork."

Solaiman Al Rifai, Co-founder and Managing Director of ZENIQ Technologies, said "Today, leading UAE organisations are incorporating blockchain technology into their processes, bringing greater levels of transparency and security to digital assets and transactions."

Other speakers at the conference included Paco Bree, co-founder of Paradima and Professor of Innovation at Deusto Business school, who spoke on The Enlightenment of the new Era of Art; Oderli Feriani, a global expert on asset tokenisation, who spoke on the Tokenisation of Real Estate; and Gernot Winter, the co-Founder and CFO of AVINOC Ltd, who addressed the topic of embedding the private jet industry into the blockchain.

ZENIQ Technologies was conceived in AREA 2071 of the Dubai Future Foundation. AREA 2071 is a physical manifestation of the drive to make Dubai the world’s leading city in terms of innovation, and ideas with positive global impact.